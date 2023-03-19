Selena Gomez Makes History After Becoming First Woman to Reach 400M Followers on Instagram

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Only Murders in the Building' star proves herself as one of the most influential people in the world as she hits 400 million followers on the platform, three weeks after making her return.

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez has reached another achievement in her life. On Friday, March 17, the "Only Murders in the Building" star become the first woman in the world to hit 400 million followers on Instagram.

The 30-year-old reached the milestone just three months after making her return to the social media platform. The new accomplishment also arrived less than a month after the former Disney darling dethroned Kylie Jenner, who previously held the title with 380,425,729 million followers.

Now, Selena is the third most followed person on Instagram behind Lionel Messi who has 442 million followers. The first rank still goes to Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 562 million people watching his every move.

Despite her fame on Instagram, Selena said she doesn't even have the app on her personal phone. "I never got the chance to go to an actual high school. The world was my high school for the longest time, and I started getting inundated with information that I didn't want," she told Vanity Fair in February.

"I went through a hard time in a break-up and I didn't want to see any of the [feedback] - not necessarily about the relationship, but the opinions of me versus [someone] else," the singer added, referring to Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber (Hailey Baldwin). "There'd be thousands of really nice comments, but my mind goes straight to the mean one."

"People can call me ugly or stupid and I'm like, whatever. But these people get detailed. They write paragraphs that are so specific and mean," the Rare Beauty founder further elaborated. "I would constantly be crying. I constantly had anxiety…I couldn't do it anymore. It was a waste of my time."

