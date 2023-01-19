Antonio Brown's Snapchat Account Removed Amid Investigation Over NSFW Post

Instagram Celebrity

The NFL free agent became trending on social media after a sexually explicit photo of his baby mama Chelsie Kyriss popped up on his account but he claimed his page was 'hacked.'

AceShowbiz - Snapchat has removed Antonio Brown's account. The NFL free agent wide receiver's page got removed amid investigation over an explicit picture of his baby mama Chelsie Kyriss giving him oral sex.

A Snapchat spokesperson told TMZ on Wednesday, January 18 that the 34-year-old rapper/athlete's account was removed while the company is currently investigating the case. The platform points out it has strict Community Guidelines that "prohibit sexually explicit content and bullying or harassment of any kind."

Prior to that, AB turned to his Twitter account to set the record straight about the incident. AB, who often trolled fellow footballer Tom Brady on social media amid the seven-time Super Bowl champion's divorce from Gisele Bundchen, claimed that his page was hacked as writing, "My snap chat page has been Hacked. Working with @snapchatsupport to get this fix asap."

However, fans were not buying his claim. One person commented, "This excuse is so lame. They hacked your snap and posted a video that's saved on your phone? So they hacked the phone/computer/tablet too?" Someone else remarked, "A good way to cover it up but we all know that's a damn lie."

AB found his name trending on Twitter after a photo of Chelsie giving him oral sex was up on his Snapchat account. Responding to the leaked snapshot, Chelsie wrote via Instagram Story, "I have asked multiple times to have this part of our past relationship to remain private but he refuses. I have reported his page and all pictures unfortunately Snapchat is allowing him to repost."

"I am very sorry for any of your kids that follow him and used to look at him as a role model," Chelsie, who shares three sons with AB, continued. "I do not condone these actions as you are aware I have kids in involved [sic] as well."

