Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out 'The View' Heckler Shouting 'Old Broad' at Her on Air

ABC/Jenny Anderson TV

In a new episode of the morning talk show, the controversial TV host quickly confronts the heckler who makes the offensive comments at the start of the episode.

Jan 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Whoopi Goldberg slammed an audience member in the new "The View" episode for calling her "old broad" on live television. The TV host didn't waste time to confront the heckler who made the offensive comments at the start of the Wednesday, January 18 episode.

"Did you just call me an old broad? Yeah?" Whoopi asked the audience member as the screen showed the heckler, who donned a large fur hat. "She said, 'You old broad,' and I was like, hey, it's Wednesday, and I am an old broad, and happy about it," the controversial host continued.

Fellow co-host Sunny Hostin later told Whoopi that "old broad" is better than "the alternative." Whoopi responded, "The alternative is not attractive to any of us. We all want to be old broads and old dudes, you know?" According to Entertainment Weekly, "throughout the rest of the episode, 'The View' cameras continued to cut to a shot of the woman, who sat in a row of chairs next to the stage."

Whoopi is no stranger to shutting down comments on her appearance. Back in October, she responded to a review of "Till" stating that Whoopi wore a fat suit to portray Alma Carthan, Mamie Till's mother and Emmett's grandmother.

"There was a young lady who writes for one of the magazines, and she was distracted by my fat suit, in her review," Whoopi said at the time. "I don't really care how you felt about the movie, but you should know that was not a fat suit, that was me."

She continued, "That was steroids. Remember last year? I assume you don't watch the show, or you would know that was not a fat suit." She added, "It's okay to not be a fan of movie, but you want to leave people's looks out. Just comment on the acting. And if you have a question, ask somebody. I'm sure you didn't mean to be demeaning."

You can share this post!