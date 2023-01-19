 

Dolly Parton Has No Plans to Retire Because She Loves Working So Much

Dolly Parton Has No Plans to Retire Because She Loves Working So Much
Cover Images/Abby Grant
Celebrity

The 'Coat of Many Colors' songstress vows to keep performing until she 'can't do it anymore' because 'all these wonderful things keep happening and you gotta keep the dream alive.'

  • Jan 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Dolly Parton has no plans to retire and has vowed to keep performing until she "can't do it anymore." The country music legend turns 77 on Thursday, January 19, but Dolly is adamant she won't be hanging up her guitar any time soon because she loves working too much and plans to carry on for as long as possible.

She told Us Weekly, "I don't think I could retire if I wanted to. Cause I've dreamed myself into a corner, as I say. Cause all these wonderful things keep happening and you gotta keep the dream alive. Since I love to work, I always say I'll just work. 'I'm gonna make hay while the sun shines,' is the old saying. So, I'm gonna do that until I can't do it anymore."

In the interview, Dolly also spoke about her pop star goddaughter Miley Cyrus, insisting she's incredibly proud of the singer for being able to express her feelings so well in her new song "Flowers". Dolly said of Miley's track, "I love that song. Miley is so great. I mean, I just am so proud of her as a singer and songwriter. I don't know who wrote that, but I have a feeling she had plenty to do with it. It was her story if not her actual writing."

  Editors' Pick

The song is rumored to be about her doomed marriage to Liam Hemsworth. The 30-year-old sings on "Flowers" track, "I can love me better than you can, I can love me better, I can love me better babe, I can love me better, I can love me better ah."

The couple met on the set of their film "The Last Song" and got engaged in May 2012 before splitting the following year. They got back together in 2016 and married in 2018 but the marriage later crumbled and their divorce was finalized in January 2020.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Amanda Bynes 'Excited' for 'All That' Reunion at 90s Con

Shakira Allegedly Caught Gerard Pique Cheating on Her Because of a Jam Jar
Related Posts
Dolly Parton Forms Supergroup With Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and More

Dolly Parton Forms Supergroup With Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and More

Dolly Parton Claims Her 'Warped Sense of Humor' Is Key to Her Happy Marriage

Dolly Parton Claims Her 'Warped Sense of Humor' Is Key to Her Happy Marriage

Dolly Parton Reaches Out to Elton John for Collaboration on Her Rock Album

Dolly Parton Reaches Out to Elton John for Collaboration on Her Rock Album

Dolly Parton Joins TikTok and Debuts New Song 'Berry Pie'

Dolly Parton Joins TikTok and Debuts New Song 'Berry Pie'

Latest News
'M3GAN' Getting a Sequel in 2025 - Find Out Who'll Return
  • Jan 19, 2023

'M3GAN' Getting a Sequel in 2025 - Find Out Who'll Return

Dolly Parton Has No Plans to Retire Because She Loves Working So Much
  • Jan 19, 2023

Dolly Parton Has No Plans to Retire Because She Loves Working So Much

Jim Edmonds Calls Ex Meghan King 'F**king Annoying' for Lying About Him
  • Jan 19, 2023

Jim Edmonds Calls Ex Meghan King 'F**king Annoying' for Lying About Him

Brad Pitt Downplays His 29-Year Age Gap With Ines de Ramon
  • Jan 19, 2023

Brad Pitt Downplays His 29-Year Age Gap With Ines de Ramon

Nelly Sparks Concern Among Fans With His Erratic Behavior During Juicy Fest Melbourne
  • Jan 19, 2023

Nelly Sparks Concern Among Fans With His Erratic Behavior During Juicy Fest Melbourne

Shakira Allegedly Caught Gerard Pique Cheating on Her Because of a Jam Jar
  • Jan 19, 2023

Shakira Allegedly Caught Gerard Pique Cheating on Her Because of a Jam Jar

Most Read
Kehlani Shows Off Perky Butt After Hitting Gym for 3 Months
Celebrity

Kehlani Shows Off Perky Butt After Hitting Gym for 3 Months

Michael B. Jordan Reportedly Dating This British Model as Lori Harvey Moves On With Damson Idris

Michael B. Jordan Reportedly Dating This British Model as Lori Harvey Moves On With Damson Idris

Antonio Brown's BM Chelsie Kyriss Reacts After He Shares Sexually Explicit Pic of Her on Snapchat

Antonio Brown's BM Chelsie Kyriss Reacts After He Shares Sexually Explicit Pic of Her on Snapchat

Shawn Mendes and Dr. Jocelyne Miranda Seen Arriving at His House Amid Dating Rumors

Shawn Mendes and Dr. Jocelyne Miranda Seen Arriving at His House Amid Dating Rumors

21 Savage Trolled After Audio of Him Getting Into Heated Argument on Clubhouse Emerged Online

21 Savage Trolled After Audio of Him Getting Into Heated Argument on Clubhouse Emerged Online

Channing Tatum Talks About Marriage After Zoe Kravitz Confessed She Has No Wedding Plans

Channing Tatum Talks About Marriage After Zoe Kravitz Confessed She Has No Wedding Plans

Todd and Julie Chrisley Showered With Love From Kids Before Reporting to Prison

Todd and Julie Chrisley Showered With Love From Kids Before Reporting to Prison

Lisa Marie Presley's Daughters to Inherit Elvis Presley's Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley's Daughters to Inherit Elvis Presley's Graceland

Kanye West's Legal Team Plans to Tell Him He's Dropped in Newspaper Ad

Kanye West's Legal Team Plans to Tell Him He's Dropped in Newspaper Ad