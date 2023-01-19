 

Amanda Seyfried Confesses Heading to Broadway Terrifies 'the Hell' Out of Her

The 'Dropout' actress details her feelings when working on musical adaptation of the classic film 'Thelma and Louise' that she's developing with 'Westworld' star Evan Rachel Wood.

  • Jan 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Amanda Seyfried has gotten candid about how she felt about going to Broadway. The 37-year-old actress, who is no stranger to sharing her musical chops, admitted that she is "very scared."

The 37-year-old actress studied opera as a teenager and took on the role of Cosette in the 2012 movie adaptation of "Les Miserables" as well as Sophie Sheridan in "Mamma Mia!" in 2008 but admitted that the idea of making her Broadway debut in the upcoming musical version of "Thelma and Louise" alongside Evan Rachael Wood terrifies "the hell" out of her.

She told E! News, "I wanna go to Broadway. I wanna sing, and I think I'm finally getting to that point where it's gonna happen. I think it's because it scares the hell out of me, and the last time that I did something that scared the hell out of me, it was a real personal success. I had really just—I feel like I was flying in a way that I never wanted to because I was scared. So, I fought a lot of panic, and I can't live in fear. I think that's where my joy kind of lies, in the other side of fear. 'Thelma and Louise' is a little more rocker [than 'Mamma' Mia!']. You should hear Evan Rachel Wood sing. My god!"

  Editors' Pick

Earlier this month, the "Mean Girls" star was due to collect her Golden Globe award for her role as disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in "The Dropout" but could not attend the ceremony in person because she was attending a workshop rehearsal for the production, which was later confirmed by Variety to be the adaptation of the classic 1991 movie which starred Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis.

On the night, host Mo Brings Plenty said, "Amanda Seyfried is deep in the process of creating a new musical this week and could not be here tonight."

