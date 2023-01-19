Demi Lovato, Anitta, 'Nope' and 'bodies, bodies, bodies' Among 2023 GLAAD Media Awards Nominations

Instagram/Universal Pictures/A24 TV

The lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization taps 'RuPaul's Drag Race' stars Salina EsTitties and Sasha Colby to reveal the nominees.

Jan 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - The 34th annual GLAAD Media Awards announced the nominees on Wednesday, January 18. The lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization tapped "RuPaul's Drag Race" stars Salina EsTitties and Sasha Colby to reveal the nominees in a "GLAAD Drag Story Time" video on the organizer's YouTube page.

In the movie department, "A Man Called Otto", "Nope", "Lightyear", "Scream" and "bodies, bodies, bodies" are among flicks which are up for Outstanding Film - Wide Release trophy. Meanwhile, "The Andy Warhol Diaries", "Queer for Fear" and "Sirens" are among the nominees in Outstanding Documentary category.

Meanwhile in TV categories, "Abbott Elementary", "Hacks", "Harley Quinn", "Only Murders in the Building" and "Never Have I Ever" are set to go against fellow nominees "Derry Girls", "Love, Victor", "Sex Lives of College Girls", "Sort Of" and "What We Do in the Shadows" in Outstanding Comedy Series category. As for Outstanding Drama Series, the nominees are "9-1-1: Lone Star", "P-Valley", "Grey's Anatomy", "The Umbrella Academy" and "Gossip Girl (2021)" among others.

"A League of Their Own", "Willow", "The Sandman" and "High School" are given nods in Outstanding New TV Series category. Meanwhile, "The White Lotus" and "American Horror Story: NYC" are among the series which are up for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, with "RuPaul's Drag Race", "Dancing with the Stars", "Top Chef", "Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls" and "The Voice" being included in Outstanding Reality Program - Competition category.

Demi Lovato is also among the nominees at the 2023 GLAAD Awards. Their song "HOLY FVCK" will have to battle against fellows nominees including Anitta's "Versions of Me", Kim Petras' "Slut Pop" and Betty Who's "BIG!" in "Outstanding Music Artist category. The Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist category, meanwhile, features the likes of Dove Cameron, Omar Apollo, Doechii and Steve Lacy.

The nominations are based on four main criteria: fair, accurate and inclusive representation of the LGBTQ community; boldness and originality; cultural impact; and overall quality. GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement, "With violence, harmful legislation, false rhetoric and other attacks on the LGBTQ community continuing to escalate, it's more crucial than ever that our community remains visible and included in the stories that the world sees in film, television, music, journalism, and other forms of media."

"This year we have more nominees than ever before to represent immensely impactful projects that entertain, educate, and grow acceptance of LGBTQ people," Ellis continued. "From new stories that debunk lies about transgender youth to kids and family programming which allows all families to be represented, this year's nominated media images are beloved by audiences and are creating real change."

The 34th annual GLAAD Media Awards will take place in Los Angeles on March 30 and in New York on May 13.

Full list nominees of the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards:

Outstanding Film - Wide Release

Outstanding Film - Streaming or TV

"Anything's Possible" (Prime Video)

" B-Boy Blues " (BET+)

" (BET+) " A Christmas to Treasure " (Lifetime)

" (Lifetime) " Crush " (Hulu)

" (Hulu) " Do Revenge " (Netflix)

" (Netflix) " The Fallout " (HBO Max)

" (HBO Max) " Fire Island " (Hulu)

" (Hulu) " The Holiday Sitter " (Hallmark)

" (Hallmark) " Three Months " (Paramount+)

" (Paramount+) "Wildhood" (Hulu)

Outstanding Film - Limited Release

Outstanding Documentary

"All the Beauty and the Bloodshed" (HBO)

"The Andy Warhol Diaries" (Netflix)

"The Book of Queer" (Discovery+)

" Framing Agnes " (Kino Lorber)

" (Kino Lorber) " Mama' Boy " (HBO)

" (HBO) "Maurice Hines: Bring Them Back" (STARZ)

"Mormon No More" (Hulu)

"Queer for Fear" (Shudder)

"Sirens" (Oscilloscope)

"Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story" (Netflix)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding New TV Series

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Outstanding Reality Program

"Bargain Block" (HGTV)

"The Come Up" (Freeform)

"Family Karma" (Bravo)

"Generation Drag" (Discovery+)

"Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness" (Netflix)

"Mathis Family Matters" (E!)

"The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans" (Paramount+)

"Southern Hospitality" (Bravo)

"Trixie Motel" (Discovery+)

"We're Here" (HBO)

Outstanding Reality Program - Competition

Outstanding Children's Programming

"Adoptasaurus Rex" Dino Ranch (Disney Junior)

"Family Recipe", " Sesame Street " (HBO Max)

" (HBO Max) "Firebuds" (Disney Junior)

"The Mint Gala" Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City (Netflix)

"Pinecone & Pony" (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming - Animated

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming - Live Action

Outstanding Music Artist

Anitta , "Versions of Me" (Warner Records)

, "Versions of Me" (Warner Records) Betty Who , "BIG!" (BMG)

, "BIG!" (BMG) Demi Lovato , "HOLY FVCK" (Island Records)

, "HOLY FVCK" (Island Records) FLETCHER , "Girl of My Dreams" (Capitol Records)

, "Girl of My Dreams" (Capitol Records) Hayley Kiyoko , "PANORAMA" (Atlantic Records)

, "PANORAMA" (Atlantic Records) Honey Dijon , "Black Girl Magic" (Classic Music Company)

, "Black Girl Magic" (Classic Music Company) Kim Petras , "Slut Pop" (Republic Records)

, "Slut Pop" (Republic Records) MUNA , "MUNA" (Saddest Factory Records)

, "MUNA" (Saddest Factory Records) Orville Peck , "Bronco" (Columbia Records)

, "Bronco" (Columbia Records) Rina Sawayama, "Hold the Girl" (Dirty Hit)

Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist

Brooke Eden (BBR Music Group)

(BBR Music Group) Doechii (TDE/Capitol)

(TDE/Capitol) Dove Cameron (Columbia Records)

(Columbia Records) Dreamer Isioma (AWAL Recordings)

(AWAL Recordings) Ethel Cain (Daughters of Cain Records)

(Daughters of Cain Records) Isaac Dunbar (RCA Records)

(RCA Records) Jordy (300 Entertainment, Elektra Records)

(300 Entertainment, Elektra Records) Omar Apollo (Warner Records)

(Warner Records) Renee Rapp (Interscope Records)

(Interscope Records) Steve Lacy (RCA Records)

Outstanding Broadway Production

& Juliet

Ain't No Mo

Kimberly Akimbo

A Strange Loop

Take Me Out

Outstanding Video Game

Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts)

Desta: The Memories Between (ustwo games)

Haven (The Game Bakers)

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist (Northway Games/Finji)

Need for Speed: Unbound (Criterion Games/Electronic Arts)

SIGNALIS (rose-engine/Humble Games)

The Quarry (Supermassive Games/2K Games)

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (Gearbox Software/2K Games)

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight (Blizzard Entertainment)

Wylde Flowers (Studio Drydock)

Outstanding Comic Book

I Hate This Place, by Kyle Starks, Artyom Topilin, Lee Loughridge, Pat Brosseau (Image Comics)

Immortal X-Men, by Kieron Gillen, Lucas Werneck, Michele Bandini, David Curiel, Dijjo Lima, Clayton Cowles (Marvel Comics)

New Mutants, by Vita Ayala, Danny Lore, Charlie Jane Anders, Danilo Beyruth, Rod Reis, Jan Duursema, Guillermo Sanna, Alex Lins, Alberto Alburquerque, Ro Stein, Ted Brandt, Dan Brown, Ruth Redmond, Carlos Lopez, Tamra Bonvillain, Travis Lanham (Marvel Comics)

The Nice House on the Lake, by James Tynion IV, Alvaro Martinez Bueno, Jordie Bellaire, Andworld Design (DC Comics)

Poison Ivy, by G. Willow Wilson, Marcio Takara, Atagun Ilhan, Brian Level, Stefano Gaudiano, Jay Leisten, Arif Prianto, Ivan Plascencia, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (DC Comics)

Sins of the Black Flamingo, by Andrew Wheeler, Travis Moore, Tamra Bonvillain, Aditya Bidikar (Image Comics)

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, by Alyssa Wong, Minkyu Jung, Natacha Bustos, Rachelle Rosenberg, Joe Caramagna (Marvel Comics)

Superman: Son of Kal-El, by Tom Taylor, Nicole Maines, John Timms, Cian Tormey, Raul Fernandez, Bruno Redondo, Wade Von Grawbadger, Adriano Lucas, Clayton Henry, Ruairi Coleman, Scott Hanna, Hi-Fi Color, Federico Blee, Wes Abbott, Matt Herms, Marcelo Maiolo, Romulo Fajardo, Jr., Dave Sharpe, Bruno Redondo (DC Comics)

Tim Drake: Robin, by Meghan Fitzmartin, Riley Rossmo, Lee Loughridge, Tom Napolitano, Rob Leigh (DC Comics)

Wynd: The Throne in the Sky, by James Tynion IV, Michael Dialynas, Andworld Design (BOOM! Studios)

Outstanding Original Graphic Novel/Anthology

Chef's Kiss, by Jarrett Melendez, Danica Brine, Hank Jones, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (Oni Press)

Coven, by Jennifer Dugan, Kit Seaton (Putnam)

DC Pride 2022 (DC Comics) [anthology]

Doughnuts and Doom, by Balazs Lorinczi (Top Shelf Productions)

Fine: A Comic About Gender, by Rhea Ewing (W.W. Norton & Company)

Galaxy: The Prettiest Star, by Jadzia Axelrod, Jess Taylor (DC Comics)

Heartstopper Volume 4, by Alice Oseman (Graphix)

Magical Boy, by The Kao (Graphix)

Marvel's Voices: Pride #1 (Marvel Comics) [anthology]

Young Men in Love (A Wave Blue World) [anthology]

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment

"Critics Say New School Policies in Florida Ostracize LGBTQ Students", "PBS Newshour" (PBS)

"A History That Never Should Have Been: Julius' Bar", "PIX11 Morning News" (WPIX-TV [New York])

"How Psychiatrist 'Dr. Anonymous' Impacted the Fight for Gay Rights", "Sunday TODAY " (NBC)

" (NBC) "HIV in the Deep South", " In Real Life " (Scripps News)

" (Scripps News) "Inside the Effort to Ban Conversion Therapy" (NBC News NOW)

"Introducing Nora J.S. Reichardt" (WOI/KCWI-TV [Des Moines])

"Life as a Trans Soldier", "VICE News Tonight" (VICE)

"Man Who Helped Stop the Club Q Shooter: 'I'm Just a Normal Guy' ", " Anderson Cooper 360 " (CNN)

" (CNN) "The Show Must Go On - Pride Events Targeted", " Nightline " (ABC)

" (ABC) "The Struggle of Coming Out in a Religious Family", "Good Morning America" (ABC)

Outstanding TV Journalism - Long-Form

"Dear Noah: Pages from a Family Diary" (NBC News NOW)

"Families of Trans Kids Are Seeking Sanctuary", " VICE News Tonight " (VICE)

" (VICE) "NY1 Celebrates Pride: The New Generation" (Spectrum News NY1) (NBC)

"Our America: Who I'm Meant to Be" (ABC Localish)

"PRIDE | To Be Seen", "Soul of a Nation" (ABC)

"Pride and Backlash" (NBC News NOW)

"Pride of Stage and Screen" (MSNBC)

"This Is Football", " Beyond Limits " (CBS)

" (CBS) "Unapologetic: A Conversation on Pride" (MSG Network)

"VIRAL: A World Without AIDS" (ABC News Live)

Outstanding Live TV Journalism - Segment or Special

"25 News: Celebrating Our Pride" (KXXV-TV [Waco])

"Chris Hayes on the Right-Wing War on LGBTQ Existence", " All in with Chris Hayes " (MSNBC)

" (MSNBC) "Don Lemon on the Anti-LGBTQ Congressman Who Attended His Gay Son's Wedding", " CNN Tonight with Don Lemon "

" "GMA Out Loud: A Live Proposal in Times Square", " Good Morning America " (ABC)

" (ABC) "Joy-Ann Reid Interviews Will Larkins on Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' Bill", " The Reid Out " (MSNBC)

" (MSNBC) "The Last Thing Before We Go: Stephanie Ruhle Talks Spirit Day", " The 11th Hour " (MSNBC)

" (MSNBC) "Out Loud: ABC News Celebrates Pride", " ABC News Live " (MSNBC)

" (MSNBC) "Reggie Aqui Interviews Doctor and Mpox Patient on His Experience" (KGO-TV [San Francisco])

"Robin Roberts Interviews Zander Moricz on His Censored Graduation Speech," " Good Morning America " (ABC)

" (ABC) "Symone Sanders-Townsend Interviews Colorado Springs Shooting Survivor Michael Anderson", "SYMONE" (MSNBC)

Outstanding Print Article

"Activists Face an Avalanche of Anti-Transgender Bills" by Casey Parks (The Washington Post)

"After Threats From Extremist Groups, LGBTQ Activists Rally in Support of the Center" by Desiree Stennet (Orlando Sentinel)

"A Country Music Comeback: Ty Herndon Knows He Should be Dead" by Jason Sheeler (People)

"EXPLAINER: Pronouns, Nonbinary People and the Club Q Attack" by Jeff McMillan with Jesse Bedayn, Jim Mustian, Colleen Slevin, Jake Bleiberg, Lindsey Tanner (Associated Press) (ABC)

" ' King Richard ' Star Aunjanue Ellis Speaks Her Truth About Being Bisexual: 'I Am Queer - This Is Who I Am' " by Angelique Jackson (Variety)

' Star Speaks Her Truth About Being Bisexual: 'I Am Queer - This Is Who I Am' " by Angelique Jackson (Variety) "Niecy Nash and Wife Jessica Are Sure Betts" by Demetria L. Lucas (Essence)

"Pediatricians Who Serve Trans Youth Face Increasing Harassment. Lifesaving Care Could Be on the Line" by Madeleine Carlisle (TIME)

"Pride and Prejudice and Fire Island" by E. Alex Jung (New York Magazine)

"Take My Wheelchair,' Club Q Victim Tells Nurse Upon Leaving 22-Day Hospital Stay" by Carol McKinley and Tina Siegfried (The Gazette [Colorado Springs])

"Will Russia Bring Its War on LGBTQ People to Ukraine?" by Kate Linthicum (Los Angeles Times)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage

The Advocate

Metro Weekly

OUT

People

Variety

Outstanding Online Journalism Article

"A 25-Year-Old Got in a Taxi Outside an N.Y.C. Gay Bar. He Was Dead an Hour Later" by Jay Valle (NBCNews.com)

"Alabama Is Trying to Raise the Legal Driving Age for Trans People to 19" by Nico Lang (TheDailyBeast.com)

"Does Providing Prep, A Drug That Prevents H.I.V., Clash With Christian Beliefs? An Overview of Church Teaching" by Michael J. O'Loughlin (AmericaMagazine.org)

"The Fear and Loathing Some People Show Sports Pride Events Brings Fear and Pain To This Fan" by Karleigh Webb (Outsports.com)

" 'I See Myself In Her': Brittney Griner 's Russia Trial Resonates With Queer Black Women and Nonbinary People" by Orion Rummler (the19th.org)

's Russia Trial Resonates With Queer Black Women and Nonbinary People" by Orion Rummler (the19th.org) "My Experience As a Target Of Kiwi Farms Speaks to a Scary Truth About Internet Culture" by Katelyn Burns (MSNBC.com)

"The New York Times, The Atlantic, More Keep Publishing Transphobia. Why?" by Lexi McMenamin (TeenVogue.com)

" 'I See Myself In Her': Brittney Griner's Russia Trial Resonates With Queer Black Women and Nonbinary People" by Orion Rummler (the19th.org)

Outstanding Online Journalism - Video or Multimedia

"+TALK: Sex, Dating & Disclosure" by Karl Schmid (PlusLifeMedia.com)

"Deaths In The Family" (Insider.com)

"Florida's So-Called 'Don't Say Gay' Bill Explained" (TampaBay.com)

"How Is the Gay Rodeo Different?" by Jordon Jones (PBS.org)

"How Medicine's Fixation on the Sex Binary Harms Intersex People" (ScientificAmerican.com)

"How New Anti-LGBTQ Laws Echo An Infamous Conservative Activist's Campaign From 1977" by John Avlon (CNN.com)

"Lawmakers Say Trans Athlete Bans Are About Protecting Women's Sports …" by Julie Kliegman (SI.com)

"Logo's Trans Youth Town Hall" by Raquel Willis (LogoTV.com)

"The Stonewall Generation Has Found Their Voice with Leslie Jordan & Donald M. Bell" (LGBTQNation.com)

"White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Opens Up About Brittney Griner's Release" by Tracy E. Gilchrist (AdvocateChannel.com)

Outstanding Blog

Charlotte's Web Thoughts

Holy Bullies and Headless Monsters

Mombian

My Fabulous Disease

The Reckoning

Outstanding Podcast

The Bald and the Beautiful with Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamo (Studio71)

In The Deep: Stories that Shape Us (iHeartMedia)

Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang (iHeartMedia/Big Money Players)

Life Out Loud with LZ Granderson (ABC News)

LGBTQ&A (Jeffrey Masters, The Advocate)

PRIDECAST (iHeartMedia)

Sibling Rivalry (Studio71)

TransLash Podcast with Imara Jones (TransLash Media)

V Interesting (Lemonada Media)

Yass Jesus! (Daniel Franzese Entertainment)

Special Recognition

Alejandra Caraballo

Drag Story Hour

"Rothaniel" (HBO)

"The Lesbian Bar Project"

#Letters4TransKids

Barbara Gittings Award for Excellence in LGBTQ Media

The Los Angeles Blade

Washington Blade

Outstanding Spanish-Language Scripted Television Series

"Los Espookys" (HBO)

"La flor mas bella" (Netflix)

"Ser o no ser" (RTVE)

"Smiley" (Netflix)

"Las de la ultima fila" (Netflix)

Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Journalism

"Activistas exigen a Correccion trasladar de inmediato a Aurora a una carcel de mujeres," Las Noticias de Teleonce (Teleonce)

"Avanzan en Ohio y Texas propuestas similares a la ley 'Don't say gay' de Florida," Hoy Dia (Telemundo)

"Azafata le pide matrimonio a su novia piloto," Edicion Digital (Univision)

"El 'Chascas' Valenzuela cuestiona la ley 'No digas gay' de Florida 'Nos hizo retroceder 50 años,'" Hoy Dia (Telemundo)

"La Familia de la Sigla XX1m" Primer Impacto (Univision)

"Jesus Ociel Baena, la primera persona no binaria en America Latina en llegar a un cargo de magistrado electoral," Perspectivas Mexico (CNN en Espanol)

"La Magia de PFLAG," Despierta America (Univision)

"Mariachi Arcoiris: el grupo musical 'queer' que revoluciona el genero," Primer Impacto (Univision)

"Protestan en 95 secundarias de Virginia por iniciativas del estado contra estudiantes transgenero," Noticias Univision Washington D.C. (Univision)

"Vico Ortiz," Primer Impacto (Univision)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Online Journalism Article

"Amelio Robles fue el primer hombre trans mexicano y revolucionario" por Luis Garcia (Homosensual.com)

"'Esta es mi vida intersexual': asi fue como una boricua se convirtio en una heroína" por Marcos Billy Guzman (ElNuevoDia.com)

"Con miedo, pero peleando sus derechos: asi viven las familias con ninos LGBTQ en estados que quieren criminalizarlos" por Patricia Clarembeaux (Univision.com)

"Hay que votar por nuestras vidas: la comunidad hispana LGBTQ explica que le motiva a participar en esta eleccion" por Albinson Linares (Telemundo.com)

"Madres con hijos de la comunidad LGBTQ unen fuerzas en America Latina para luchar por sus derechos" por Rodrigo Serrano (ElVocer.com)

"Mucho mas que hablar con 'e', que es ser no binarie" por Marina Prats (HuffingtonPost.Es)

"No nos quitaran la risa" por Lucas Garofalo (Vice.com)

"El Primer Comedor Comunitario LGBTQ de la Ciudad de Mexico" por Delilah Friedler, fotos de Luis Pimental (Vice.com)

"Proyectos de ley anti LGBTQ+ en Florida son una 'licencia para discriminar' y reviven el dolor de Pulse, dicen grupos locales" por Jennifer A. Marcial Ocasio (OrlandoSentinel.com)

"Por que los bisexuales, el colectivo no heterosexual mas numeroso de Espana, siguen siendo invisibles en television" por Hector Llanos Martinez (ElPais.com)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Online Journalism - Video or Multimedia

"Las abuelas trans buscan dignificar su vejez" por Liliana Rosas y Silvana Flores (ReporteIndigo.com)

"Un hogar para las mujeres trans en Mexico" por Gladys Serrano (ElPaís.com)

"Al closet? ni pa' coger impulso: Carolina Giraldo, congresista bisexual" por Mariana Escobar Bernoske (ElEspectador.com)

"La comunidad trans recibe atencion medica de calidad y con calidez, en la USIPT" por Jorge Angel Pablo Garcia y Tania Molina Ramirez (Jornada.com.mx)

"Migrantes Trans buscan una nueva vida en Estados Unidos" por Alma Paola Wong (Milenio.com)

Special Recognition (Spanish-Language)

"En Sus Palabras" [serie] (Univision)

You can share this post!