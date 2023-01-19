 

Elizabeth Chambers Explains Why She Keeps New Beau a Secret From Her Kids

The 40-year-old TV star she has since found love again with 25-year-old wellness specialist Ricardas Kazinec, but she has not told her two children they are dating.

  Jan 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Armie Hammer's ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers is keeping her new boyfriend a secret from her kids. The 40-year-old TV star she has since found love again with 25-year-old wellness specialist Ricardas Kazinec. However, she has not told her two children they are dating because she wants to protect them in the aftermath of their parents' split.

In a question-and-answer session on Instagram Stories, she was asked how her kids are with her new boyfriend. Elizabeth, who split from the actor in 2020 after a decade of marriage, replied, "They don't know he's my boyfriend. Over the past two and a half years, my main (and only) priority has been to mitigate trauma and protect my children at all costs."

She added, "Personally, I don't believe it's helpful, productive, or necessary to introduce a significant other while children are still emotionally processing divorce. Children first, but each to their own."

Elizabeth previously shared a picture of herself with Ricardas and after a fan asked after him, the star revealed they were currently apart as he was away visiting his family. She wrote, "He's the cutest and makes me very happy. In Europe visiting his fam [family] RN but back soon."

Elizabeth has a son and a daughter with her ex Armie and during a recent appearance on "Entertainment Tonight", she said they are happy and "well-adjusted" despite their parents going through a divorce.

She added, "You know, the beauty of children and the beauty of protecting them as parents is that there hasn't been a low for them. There really hasn't. And I think that's our job as parents is to protect their innocence and protect their youth, whatever that looks like. If that means crying in the shower at 1 a.m. so they can't hear you, then fine ... It's not lying to them. It's actually like strength and processing ... I'm really just very grateful for the way that our process personally unfolded."

She went on to insist her Christian faith has helped her through the darker moments, saying, "I do believe that everything is happening according to God's will and I think there's nothing that we can't handle and I'm excited what God has in store for me."

