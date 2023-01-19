Kim Kardashian 'Doesn't Care' About Kanye West's Marriage to Bianca Censori

Cover Images/Janet Mayer Celebrity

A source close to the 'Kardashians' star reveals that the reality TV star knows so little about her ex-husband's alleged marriage to the Yeezy architectural designer.

Jan 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian couldn't care less about reports that ex-husband Kanye West married Yeezy employee Bianca Censori. A source close to "The Kardashians" star reveals that the reality TV star knows so little about the alleged marriage.

"Kanye did not tell Kim prior to getting married, so she does not know either way if this was legal but she is hearing that it was just a ceremony," the informant told HollywoodLife.com. "She does not care either way and is not giving it any thought."

The source went on to say that the SKIMS founder "does not care what he does with his romantic life, as long as he keeps up his duties as a father to their kids."

It's also said that "Kim has known Bianca for several years, as Bianca started working with Kanye while he was still married to Kim." As for Kim and Ye's four children, the insider claimed that they "may have met her while she was working with Kanye, as she was at several work-related events that Kim was also at."

Prior to this, it was said that Kim "hates" Bianca, who is working as architectural designer at Yeezy for several years. "She's pretty. And Kim hates pretty girls."

It was also reported that it was well known around the Yeezy HQ that the 42-year-old star didn't like Bianca. The former star of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" allegedly suspected that Bianca had a secret agenda by approaching Ye.

The reality TV star additionally appeared to react to the wedding news with cryptic quotes. She posted a message on Instagram on Thursday, January 12, "I'm in my quiet girl era. I don't have much to say." The now-deleted post continued, "Just much to do."

In another post, she added, "Just remember, the black sheep usually turns into the goat. Keep doing you." A third post, meanwhile, read, "People who want to see you win, will help you win. Remember that."

Ye and Bianca allegedly tied the knot in a private ceremony before honeymooning with her in Utah at the five-star Amangiri resort. As the "Donda" artist has yet to comment on the report, the pair may not be legally married as they haven't filed a marriage certificate.

You can share this post!