 

Cardi B Reveals Former Pal Kim Kardashian's Long-Kept Plastic Surgery Secrets

A few months earlier, the 'Kardashians' star shut down misconceptions about her undergoing cosmetic surgery to enhance her appearance, claiming she 'never filled' her cheeks and lips.

  • Jan 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cardi B is letting out the truth. The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker has gotten candid about her former pal Kim Kardashian's long-kept plastic surgery secrets when discussing her nose job and butt lift.

In the first episode of "The Jason Lee Podcast", the Bronx hip-hop star claimed that the SKKN founder gave her a list of her most trusted doctors in town. "Okay, so how do you decide who you're going to go to and trust to touch your face and your body?" Jason questioned the "Money" rapper.

" 'Cause I remember the time we were at Kris' [Jenner] house and Kim gave you a list of people you could call and get help. You didn't call none of those people, you just did it at home?" Jason continued. In response, Cardi said, "No, I called a couple of people that she gave me." However, she didn't dive into detail.

Cardi also explained that she waited until after the birth of her son to get work on her body done. "A lot of people thought that when I gave birth I automatically went to do surgery," she shared, "No, I literally waited seven months."

Cardi went on to share that she's had a butt lift and a nose job, adding, "I like being perfect, I like a certain type of body for myself." Looking to the future, the "I Like It" raptress said she's not planning any more cosmetic procedures. "Oh, I'm done. I look great!" she exclaimed.

A few months earlier, Kim sat down with Allure magazine to dispel some misconceptions about what she has and has not done to her face cosmetically. "I've never filled my cheeks. I've never filled my lips," the 42-year-old "The Kardashians" star affirmed.

Kim also said that she did not get eyelash extensions. However, the beauty mogul has gotten botox and butt injections, after a cortisone shot left her with an indent she wanted to fill. "I really genuinely care about looking good. I probably care more than 90 percent of the people on this planet," the mom of four told the magazine.

