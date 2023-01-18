 

Madonna Announces Dates for Her 40th Anniversary Celebration Tour

Madonna Announces Dates for Her 40th Anniversary Celebration Tour
Instagram
Music

The Material Girl has enlisted the like of Amy Schumer, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, and Diplo to help her unveil the dates of her upcoming celebration tour.

  • Jan 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Madonna has revealed the dates of her 40th anniversary "Celebration Tour". The Queen of Pop has been rumoured to embark on a greatest hits tour and now the 64-year-old entertainer has unveiled a mammoth global arena run, kicking off on July 15 in Vancouver, Canada on July 15.

The jaunt features two nights at the iconic Madison Square Garden on August 23 and 24. Meanwhile, the European leg will have the star play London's The O2 arena on October 14 before heading across the channel for concerts in Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands.

The "Frozen" hitmaker took to Instagram to officially announce the tour, recruiting her famous pals, including comedian Amy Schumer, actor Jack Black, rapper Lil Wayne, and DJ Diplo, to help her out.

In the clip, Schumer says, "Madonna, I dare you to do a world tour and play your greatest motherf****** hits." Madonna asked her, "Four decades, as in 40 years?" After asking if everyone around the table will come to the tour, she agreed, "F***, yeah!"

Madonna - who first entered the US Billboard Hot 100 with 1983's "Holiday" - admitted last summer that she is desperate to get back out on the road again. She said at the time, "I want to go on tour again. I'm a creature of the stage. That's my happy place."

  Editors' Pick

Last August, Madonna became the first female artist to earn Billboard 200 top 10 albums in each decade since the 1980s after her remix compilation "Finally Enough Love" debuted at number eight in the chart.

The "Vogue" singer registered her first top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart in October 1984 with her self-titled record, which went on to peak at number eight. The 80s also saw Madonna achieve four other top 10s on the Billboard 200 with "Like a Virgin", "True Blue", the "Who's That Girl" soundtrack, and "Like a Prayer".

She amassed seven in the 1990s including the likes of "The Immaculate Collection" and "Something to Remember", six in the 2000s including "Confessions on a Dance Floor", and four in the 2010s, "Sticky and Sweet", "MDNA", "Rebel Heart", and "Madame X".

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 20 at 10 A.M. Local at Madonna.com.

The tour dates are:

North America:

  • Sat, Jul 15 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
  • Tue, Jul 18 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
  • Sat, Jul 22 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
  • Tue, Jul 25 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
  • Thu, Jul 27 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
  • Sun, Jul 30 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
  • Wed, Aug 02 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
  • Sat, Aug 05 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
  • Mon, Aug 07 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
  • Wed, Aug 09 - Chicago, IL - United Center
  • Sun, Aug 13 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
  • Sat, Aug 19 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell
  • Wed, Aug 23 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
  • Thu, Aug 24 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
  • Wed, Aug 30 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
  • Sat, Sep 02 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
  • Tue, Sep 05 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
  • Thu, Sep 07 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
  • Sat, Sep 09 - Miami, FL - Miami-Dade Arena
  • Wed, Sep 13 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
  • Mon, Sep 18 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
  • Thu, Sep 21 - Austin, TX - Moody Center ATX
  • Wed, Sep 27 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
  • Wed, Oct 04 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
  • Sat, Oct 07 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

Europe:

  • Sat, Oct 14 - London, UK - The O2
  • Sat, Oct 21 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis
  • Wed, Oct 25 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena
  • Sat, Oct 28 - Stockholm, SE - Tele2
  • Wed, Nov 01 - Barcelona, ES - Palau Sant Jordi
  • Mon, Nov 06 - Lisbon, PT - Altice Arena
  • Sun, Nov 12 - Paris, FR - Accor Arena
  • Mon, Nov 13 - Paris, FR - Accor Arena
  • Wed, Nov 15 - Cologne, DE - Lanxess Arena
  • Thu, Nov 23 - Milan, IT - Mediolanum Forum
  • Tue, Nov 28 - Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz Arena
  • Fri, Dec 01 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kevin Spacey Praises Italian Cinema Museum for Having the Guts to Honor Him Amid Sexual Abuse Claims

Channing Tatum Claims He Tends to Try to Too Hard in Relationships for Fear of Heartbreak
Related Posts
Madonna Enjoys Horseback Riding With Kids in Kenya Ahead of Rumored 'Greatest Hits' Tour

Madonna Enjoys Horseback Riding With Kids in Kenya Ahead of Rumored 'Greatest Hits' Tour

Madonna Gets Mixed Reactions Over Video of Her Dancing 'Under the Full Moon' With Her Kids in Africa

Madonna Gets Mixed Reactions Over Video of Her Dancing 'Under the Full Moon' With Her Kids in Africa

Madonna 'Secretly Planning' 'Greatest Hits' Tour to Celebrate 40 Years of Music Career

Madonna 'Secretly Planning' 'Greatest Hits' Tour to Celebrate 40 Years of Music Career

Madonna's Christmas Family Photos Met With Backlash Over Her 'Bizarre' Look

Madonna's Christmas Family Photos Met With Backlash Over Her 'Bizarre' Look

Latest News
Margot Robbie Explains Her Nickname After She's Called 'Maggot' at Premiere by Childhood Pal
  • Jan 18, 2023

Margot Robbie Explains Her Nickname After She's Called 'Maggot' at Premiere by Childhood Pal

Blueface Brags About Making Nearly $800K on OnlyFans 'Without Showing Any Private Parts'
  • Jan 18, 2023

Blueface Brags About Making Nearly $800K on OnlyFans 'Without Showing Any Private Parts'

Channing Tatum Claims He Tends to Try to Too Hard in Relationships for Fear of Heartbreak
  • Jan 18, 2023

Channing Tatum Claims He Tends to Try to Too Hard in Relationships for Fear of Heartbreak

Madonna Announces Dates for Her 40th Anniversary Celebration Tour
  • Jan 18, 2023

Madonna Announces Dates for Her 40th Anniversary Celebration Tour

See Kylie Jenner's Response to Kim Kardashian Begging Her for Free SKIMS Promo
  • Jan 18, 2023

See Kylie Jenner's Response to Kim Kardashian Begging Her for Free SKIMS Promo

Kevin Spacey Praises Italian Cinema Museum for Having the Guts to Honor Him Amid Sexual Abuse Claims
  • Jan 18, 2023

Kevin Spacey Praises Italian Cinema Museum for Having the Guts to Honor Him Amid Sexual Abuse Claims

Most Read
Julia Fox Shocked Over Report Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' MV Was Filmed in Liam Hemsworth's Cheating Spot
Music

Julia Fox Shocked Over Report Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' MV Was Filmed in Liam Hemsworth's Cheating Spot

Harry Styles Declines Performing at The 1975's Show, Frontman Matty Healy Reveals

Harry Styles Declines Performing at The 1975's Show, Frontman Matty Healy Reveals

Artist of the Week: Shania Twain

Artist of the Week: Shania Twain

Justin Bieber Surprises Fans With Impromptu Performance at OBB Studios' Launch

Justin Bieber Surprises Fans With Impromptu Performance at OBB Studios' Launch

'SZA's 'SOS' Spends Five Consecutive Weeks on Billboard 200 Chart

'SZA's 'SOS' Spends Five Consecutive Weeks on Billboard 200 Chart

Chance the Rapper Breaks Silence on Backlash Over Ghana Festival

Chance the Rapper Breaks Silence on Backlash Over Ghana Festival

Shakira Defends New Diss Track Against Gerard Pique and His New GF: It's 'Catharsis' for Me

Shakira Defends New Diss Track Against Gerard Pique and His New GF: It's 'Catharsis' for Me

Lana Del Rey Shares NSFW Artwork While Announcing Album Delay

Lana Del Rey Shares NSFW Artwork While Announcing Album Delay

Supergrass' Frontman Finds It 'Cool' That Billie Eilish Loves the Band

Supergrass' Frontman Finds It 'Cool' That Billie Eilish Loves the Band