Madonna Gets Mixed Reactions Over Video of Her Dancing 'Under the Full Moon' With Her Kids in Africa

The 64-year-old Grammy-winning star is seen enjoying quality time with her kids in Kenya ahead of her rumored 'Greatest Hits' tour to celebrate 40 years in music industry.

Jan 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Madonna has divided her fans over a family-themed social media post. The 64-year-old Queen of Pop has gotten mixed reactions after she posted a video of her dancing "under the full moon" with her kids in Africa.

On Saturday, January 7, the "Material Girl" hitmaker turned to her Instagram page to share a video of herself and her kids Rocco Ritchie, 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and twins Stella and Estere, 10, dancing at night during a festive party at their campsite while a fire raged behind them. "Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music," the doting mom captioned the clip, apparently referencing the Maasai tribe in Kenya.

In the clip, which was backed by her own song "Back That Up to the Beat", Madonna's kids got a chance to show off their moves, as David and Mercy performed solo dances, while the young twins choreographed a few of their own routines. Rocco, whom Madonna shares with her ex Guy Ritchie, took it to a whole new level when he flaunted his athleticism with an incredible backflip.

Unfortunately, some Instagram users thought that the dance was a part of a "satanic ritual." One person commented, "Worshipping satanic ritual [sad face emoji]," another added, "Father God save and protect the children around her. Praying they will be rescued from these demonic surroundings and people. In Jesus' name. Amen!" A third said, "She's scary. Ima unfollow..this is getting creepy."

Others, in the meantime, slammed Madonna for "changing" her appearance. "Changed her face to look like someone she isn't. False idol," one user penned, with someone chiming in, "Why does her face look so smooth?? Isn't she 64?" A different social media critic added, "Old woman is going to break a hip."

Madonna, however, was defended by her loyal fans. One of them clapped back at the "satanic ritual" claims, writing, "Although I don't live there now, I am Kenyan and dance is the heart of everything. It is a show of joy and nothing can be more godly than that! Be kind [red heart emoji]."

Someone else praised her, "Madonna is brilliant!! She keeps reinventing herself and always delivers!" A different user said, "Love to see you so happy with your family. You are a very good mum. Can't wait to see you on stage again soon [red heart emoji]."

Madonna loves spending time with the kids but it looks like she wants to spend more time with them before she gets busy with her tour. Last week, a source claimed that the "Like a Virgin" singer is "secretly planning" her first ever "Greatest Hits" tour to celebrate the 40th anniversary of her music career. The insider also confirmed to the outlet that the Grammy winner has booked out London's O2 Arena for multiple events.

