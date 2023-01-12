 

Madonna Enjoys Horseback Riding With Kids in Kenya Ahead of Rumored 'Greatest Hits' Tour

According to reports, the 64-year-old Queen of Pop is 'secretly planning' her first ever 'Greatest Hits' tour to celebrate the 40th anniversary of her career in the music industry.

AceShowbiz - Madonna continues spending more time with family ahead of her rumored "Greatest Hits" tour. The 64-year-old Queen of Pop has turned to her social media account to share a video of her enjoying horseback riding with her kids in Kenya.

On Tuesday, January 10, the "Material Girl" posted an Instagram video of her showing off her riding skills with her kids across the open fields in Kenya, Africa. Off the top, there were a couple of shots showing the vast open area, which was then followed by the first look at the legendary musician's group who were all on horseback.

In the clip, Madonna's song "Hold Tight" from her 2015 album titled "Rebel Heart" could be heard playing in the background. "Hold tight, as long as you're by my side/ Hold tight, everything's gonna be alright," Madge could be heard singing, as the clip showed her and her horse stepping up in speed.

The video also had a few close-ups of Madonna, from the side, showing her wearing a black helmet over her strawberry blonde locks, a blue jacket and black pants. "Only love, only love tonight/ Like stars, we're burning so bright/ Hold tight, everything's gonna be alright," the "Papa Don't Preach" singer sings in the background.

The footage also showed Madonna horseback riding while wearing a striped dress shirt, black pants and that very same black helmet. In the caption, the "Like a Virgin" singer wrote, "Hold tight to [white heart emoji]."

A few days earlier, Madonna uploaded a video of her dancing "under the full moon" with her kids in Africa. "Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music," the doting mom captioned the clip, apparently referencing the Maasai tribe in Kenya.

In the footage, which was backed by her own song "Back That Up to the Beat", Madonna's kids got a chance to show off their moves, as David and Mercy performed solo dances, while the young twins choreographed a few of their own routines. Rocco, whom Madonna shares with her ex Guy Ritchie, took it to a whole new level when he flaunted his athleticism with an incredible backflip.

It looks like Madonna wants to spend more time with them before she gets busy with her tour. According to recent reports, Madge is "secretly planning" her first ever "Greatest Hits" tour to celebrate the 40th anniversary of her music career. It's also rumored that she has booked out London's O2 Arena for multiple events.

