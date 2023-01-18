 

Jordin Sparks Insinuates Grammys Snubbed 'No Air' Due to Chris Brown's Rihanna Scandal

Jordin Sparks Insinuates Grammys Snubbed 'No Air' Due to Chris Brown's Rihanna Scandal
In a new interview, the 'American Idol' alum reflected on the 2009 Grammy Awards as her and Chris' collaborative song 'No Air' was nominated for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals category.

AceShowbiz - Jordin Sparks believed that she might earn a Grammy if not because of Chris Brown's scandal with Rihanna. In a new interview, the "American Idol" alum reflected on the 2009 Grammy Awards as her and Chris' collaborative song "No Air" was nominated for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals category.

At the time, Breezy was arrested due to an altercation with his then-girlfriend. Speaking on Cut's "Truth or Drink", Jordin said she found out about the incident "like everybody else [did]." She recalled label publicists approaching her on the red carpet and telling her, "You know nothing."

During the ceremony, Jordin admitted that she was confident that they "had a really good chance of winning." The trophy, however, ultimately went to Robert Plant and Alison Krauss for their work on "Gone Gone Gone (Done Moved On)".

She revealed that she eventually knew about the arrest after the ceremony. "I couldn't believe it," the 33-year-old told Cut. "A lot of stuff that happened after that was not me. I think a lot of the powers that had a hand in, like… [I] didn't know the ins and outs of the industry," she further explained.

Upon watching the clip from the interview, fans did think that Jordin might take home the trophy should Chris not get involved in a scandal. "That song was definitely Grammy worthy I used to be in front of the tv screaming until I had no air," a fan wrote in an Instagram account. Another comment read, "Y'all can dislike the song but don't try to discredit the chokehold it had people in; it definitely deserved more recognition. All those damn covers."

"As long as I adore Rihanna, she might be right cause we were all out of breathe trying to sing both parts," one other said. Someone else added, "Yes it deserved a Grammy."

