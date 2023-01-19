 

Boosie Trolled After His Daughter Comes Out as Gay

Boosie Trolled After His Daughter Comes Out as Gay
After photos of the rapper's 21-year-old daughter Iviona a.k.a. Poison Ivi with her supposed girlfriend hit the web, social media users think it's karma because Boosie criticized Dwyane Wade's transgender daughter.

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz a.k.a. Lil Boosie may need to reevaluate his stance on the LGBTQ+ now. The rapper's daughter has apparently come out as gay, two years after he criticized Dwyane Wade's transgender daughter Zaya.

Earlier this week, photos surfaced of Boosie's daughter Iviona a.k.a. Poison Ivi boo'd up with her supposed girlfriend. While the 21-year-old rising rapper didn't post them on her social media page, her partner apparently posted the images on her social media account and captioned them, "Endlessly in love with you [kiss emoji]."

After the photos hit the web, people couldn't help calling out Boosie over his past homophobic remarks, with some thinking it's karma because he has mocked Zaya and Lil Nas X. "Boosie daughter finally came out I wish everyone flooded his TL cause we need the same energy he gave lil nas or a apology," one person wrote on Twitter.

Another user pointed out, "Boosie once said: 'Gotta teach my daughter how to fight and keep my child away from dikes..' I guess that ain't work." A third slammed him, "He literally said he wouldn't attend or support his daughter's marriage to a girl. He's homophobic both ways."

"Boosie's daughter comes out as a lesbian? I know his homophobic a** is sick," a fourth critic trolled him. Others were speculating how Dwyane's wife and Zaya's step-mom Gabrielle Union would react to this.

Boosie came under fire in 2020 after responding to the Wade family's support to Zaya's transition. "Don't cut his d**k off, bruh," he said in a video at the time. "Like, bruh, for real, if he gonna be gay, let him be gay. But don't cut his d**k off, bruh. Don't dress him as a woman, dawg. He's 12 years old. He's not up there yet. He hasn't made his final decisions yet. Don't cut his f**king d**k off, Dwyane Wade."

When confronted by Mike Tyson about his homophobic remarks, he doubled down on his stance as saying, "I really commented on the Dwyane Wade situation because I got offended because it's a child. That's really why I got offended." He continued explaining, "If it was a motherf**king 19-year-old, 18-year-old, grown person, I probably wouldn't have, I know I wouldn't have said anything."

