 
 

Jordin Sparks Confident She Wed the Right Man Over COVID-19 Quarantine

Aside from gushing over her husband Dana Isaiah, the 'Battlefield' singer also shares her excitement over their two-year-old son DJ's exponential growth over the past year.

  • Nov 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jordin Sparks is more confident in her marriage than ever after spending so much time with her husband amid the pandemic.

The "No Air" hitmaker wed Dana Isaiah in 2017, and the two have spent most of 2020 isolating together at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has only strengthened their bond.

"I don't know if this is a surprising thing, but I do know in my bones it's just been total confirmation to me that he's the person I'm supposed to be with," the 30-year-old singer tells People. "Dana is everything, he is my partner, not in crime, but he's my partner in life (and) thrive - is what I like to say."

"He is an amazing father. He is an amazing human. He is an amazing friend - he's my best friend," adds Jordin. "It's just really cool that we can do life together. I knew that he was it before, but confirmation has definitely been a beautiful thing."

  See also...

The "Battlefield" singer also opened up about her and Dana's two-year-old son, Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr., whom they call DJ, revealing he's "grown so much" over the past year.

"DJ, honestly, throughout this whole year, DJ has grown so much, like exponentially," she smiles. "His conversation, we can have full-blown conversations now. And he connects everything with what he's talking about."

Elsewhere in the interview, the "American Idol" alum also opened up about deciding to travel amid the pandemic for the holiday. "We'll obviously follow all the rules, wear a mask, all those things, and make sure that we're all tested and safe," she assured.

"There's a new nephew that was born during this time, and I'm really excited to squeeze him and give him all the kisses ever 'cause he's so cute and I can't wait to see him in person," she spilled before adding, "I know my husband's gonna be really happy to be with his family too."

