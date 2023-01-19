 

Fans Convinced Tom Brady Sends Cryptic Goodbye Message to Buccaneers

Elsewhere during the press conference, the seven-time Super Bowl champion says that he will take 'one day at a time' when making decision for the upcoming NFL season.

AceShowbiz - Is Tom Brady saying goodbye to Tampa Bay Buccaneers? Fans are convinced that the seven-time Super Bowl champion sends a cryptic goodbye message to his team at his latest press conference.

While speaking to reporters following his team's loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the 45-year-old footballer delivered what appeared to be a parting note. "I just want to say thank you guys for everything this year, I really appreciate all your effort. I know it's hard for you guys too. It's hard for us players to make it through [the season]. You guys got a tough job. I appreciate all that you guys do to cover us and everyone who watches and is a big fan of the sport," he said.

"We're very grateful for everyone's support. I love this organization. It's a great place to be. Thank you everybody for welcoming me. And [to] all you regulars, just very grateful for the respect, and I hope I gave the same thing back to you guys," the quarterback continued. "So, thank you very much. Appreciate it."

Elsewhere during the press conference, Tom was asked whether he wants to retire or keep playing for the next season. In response, he said, "I'm going to go home and get a good night's sleep as good as I can tonight.'' Asked if he has a timetable, he said, "It'll just be one day at a time, truth.''

Tom can formally start talking to teams as a free agent on March 13. Recently, it's reported that there are three teams considering pursuing his services. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tennessee Titans, San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders are in the mix to land the father of three.

Earlier this month, Tom, who decided to make NFL comeback following 40 days of retirement last March, dished on his SiriusXM podcast "Let's Go!" that he did his best to remain "professional
" despite the personal problems happening off the field, seemingly referring to his divorce from his supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen.

Tomt told co-host Jim Gray, "You show up every day with the best possible attitude you can have." He went on detailing, "You try to compartmentalize things and really focus on what your job is."

Tom and Gisele finalized their divorce in October last year. They agreed to co-parent their two children, 13-year-old son Benjamin and 10-year-old daughter Vivian. Tom is also a father to 15-year-old Jack, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

