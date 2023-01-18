 

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Son Pax Secretly Working as an Artist Using Fake Name

The second eldest son of the former Hollywood couple is reportedly making art pieces that have been described as 'abstract' and use a 'digital and mixed media process' under a pseudonym.

  • Jan 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son could save his energy preparing a response to a "nepo baby" backlash. Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, better known simply as Pax, is reportedly becoming an artist without relying on his famous family name.

According to Page Six, the 19-year-old has been secretly working as an artist under a fake name. He reportedly signed his works with his pseudonym, "Embtto."

The second eldest son of Angelina and Jolie is apparently serious with his love for art as he is said to be preparing a show at a gallery in Tel Aviv, Israel. As for the type of art that he's made, his pieces have been described as "abstract" and they use a "digital and mixed media process." The site notes that they are not NFTs.

  Editors' Pick

Pax, who was adopted by Jolie from Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam in March 2007, graduated from college in 2021. He reportedly chose not to attend the graduation ceremony to avoid paparazzi.

Pax's siblings include elder brother Maddox, 21, younger sisters Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 16, and Vivienne, 14, as well as younger brother Knox, 14. Since their split in 2016, Angelina and Brad have been embroiled in a long and nasty custody battle.

Maddox has been studying at Seoul's Yonsei University in South Korea, where he is majoring in biotechnology. Zahara started attending Spelman College, a historically Black liberal arts college in Atlanta, last year. As for Shiloh, she could be following in her parents' footsteps in the entertainment world as she has been showing off her dancing skills.

Gushing about his daughter's dancing skills, Brad said at the "Bullet Train" premiere in Los Angeles in August 2022, "It brings a tear to the eye, yeah," when commenting on a video which featured the teen dancing to Doja Cat's single "Vegas". He added that she's "very beautiful."

