'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Gets Emotional While Revealing How She Almost Died

Jan 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - "1000-Lb. Sister" star Tammy Slaton went through a huge health scare in the season 4 premiere. The reality TV star, who decided to return to rehab facility in Ohio, admitted that she came close to dying after she stopped breathing.

Tammy got emotional as she reflected on her weight gain on the day she entered rehab, and how it led to her being hospitalized. "Two months ago I decided to go back to rehab. I weighed the most I've ever weighed," she said as a clip showed her standing on a scale while her doctor revealed she's 717 lbs. "I just don't feel good."

At one point, her oxygen levels dropped. The reality TV star was taken to the hospital and put in a medically-induced coma. "I was here maybe less than 30 minutes and my oxygen level dropped," she explained. "I had to be taken to the hospital. They put me in a medically induced coma."

"I don't remember any of it… nothing. I completely blacked out. I woke up like a week later here in the hospital on life support," she continued.

Things went worse when Tammy couldn't breath as a blockage in her trach prevented her lungs from getting oxygen. As her oxygen level dropped down to 20, she began to black out. "Last night, I literally about died," Tammy recalled. "I could not breathe at all. I was about gone."

When her brother Chris and sister Amanda visited Tammy, the latter told them, "I told y'all when y'all see me again, I wasn't gonna be that same person." Tammy, who now has a trach in her throat, added, "I'm not ready to give up." Chris, however, appeared to be a little skeptical.

Tammy has recently lost about 100 pounds, though a lot of that was medically induced. Of the 550 pounds goal, Tammy said, "It's achievable." She went on to stress that she wants to truly live her life and be healthy.

"1000 Lb. Sisters" airs on Tuesdays at 9 P.M. on TLC.

