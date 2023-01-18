Barack Obama Showers Wife Michelle With Love on Her Birthday After Marriage Struggles Reveal

Instagram Celebrity

The former President of the United States turns to his social media platform to share a sweet photo of him and his wife of 30 years to mark her 59th birthday.

AceShowbiz - Barack Obama is commemorating wife Michelle Obama's 59th birthday. To mark the special occasion, the former President of the United States showered his wife of 30 years with a sweet tribute.

Making use of his Instagram account on Tuesday, January 17, the 61-year-old proud husband posted a photo of the couple cuddling up with his arms around her as they looked out over a balcony during sunset. "Happy birthday, @MichelleObama," he wrote in the caption. "You make every day brighter -- and somehow keep looking better!"

Responding to the sweet gesture, Michelle hopped in the comment section, leaving a red heart emoji and a kiss emoji. The former first lady also reposted the snapshot on her Instagram Story with a "love you" sticker.

A few hours later, Michelle also posted her own message to social media, thanking those who wished her well on her birthday. "Thank you all for the birthday love," she wrote. "I say this a lot, and I mean it -- I love you back, and I am so grateful for you supporting me during every step of my journey [red heart emoji]."

Barack and Michelle met at the Chicago law firm Sidley Austin in 1989 and married in 1992. They celebrated their 30th anniversary in October last year, with the former commander-in-chief sharing a sweet series of photos on his Instagram page to memorialize their anniversary.

"After 30 years, I'm not sure why you look exactly the same and I don't. I do know that I won the lottery that day -- that I couldn't have asked for a better life partner. Happy anniversary, sweetheart," he wrote. For her part, Michelle had nothing but sweet words for her husband. "Happy anniversary to the man I love!" she replied, "These last 30 years have been an adventure, and I'm grateful to have you by my side. Here's to a lifetime together. I love you @BarackObama."

While the two have always been open about their relationship, Michelle recently stunned fans when she got candid about the rough patches earlier in their marriage. "The Light We Carry" author sat down for a panel with Revolt TV last month, alongside Kelly Rowland, H.E.R., Winnie Harlow, Tina Knowles and moderator Angie Martinez, where she admitted that there was a 10-year period early in her marriage when she "couldn't stand" her husband.

"People think I'm being catty for saying this, 'It's like, there were 10 years where I couldn't stand my husband,' " she shared. "And guess when it happened? When those kids were little." Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, were 7 and 10 when their family moved into the White House after several years on the campaign trail.

"For 10 years, while we're trying to build our careers and worrying about school and who was doing what and what, I was like, 'Argh, this isn't even,' " Michelle continued. "And guess what? Marriage isn't 50/50, ever. Ever. There are times I'm 70, he's 30. There are times he's 60, 40. But guess what? Ten years. We've been married 30. I would take 10 bad years over 30, it's just how you look at it. People give up, 'Five years. I can't take it.' "

Michelle's confession came less than a month after netizens were buzzing on the Internet after they found out that Barack once planned to divorce her but he stayed because he went broke as he lost an election in 2000. The story was actually unraveled in his 2020 memoir titled "A Promised Land".

