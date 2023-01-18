Bella Hadid Looks Unrecognizable as She Transforms Into Marilyn Monroe With Iconic Bob Hair

Instagram Celebrity

Making use of her social media platform, the 26-year-old supermodel shares a short video of herself styling her new short platinum blonde hairstyle, bearing resemblance to the iconic star.

Jan 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Bella Hadid has wowed her fans with her new jaw-dropping look. The 26-year-old supermodel looked unrecognizable as she transformed herself into Marilyn Monroe with her iconic bob hair.

On Tuesday, January 17, the younger sister of Gigi Hadid turned to her Instagram page to share a clip of her sporting a short, white blonde wig that featured tight curls. She also donned a white tank top and a minimal makeup look.

In the comments section, her fans were quick to point out her resemblance to the iconic actress. "Marilyn Monroe [red heart emoji]," one wrote, while another said, "You look just like Marilyn!" Someone else simply typed, "Bella Monroe."

Others, in the meantime, disagreed that Bella looked like Marilyn. "No not even close. So sad," one person opined, with a different social media adding, "Wow so close. The only things missing are talent and charisma."

"Just putting on a blonde wig doesn't make everyone look like Marilyn Monroe especially when the model is missing all her curves and instead just looks emaciated," someone argued. A separate user echoed, "What a stretch of the imagination. A blond wig does not make anyone a Marilyn Monroe…"

Apparently, Bella chose her new style herself. Back in November, the daughter of Yolanda Hadid was named GQ magazine's most stylish person on the planet. The magazine explained, "Menswear. Womenswear. Streetwear. Workwear. Smartwear. Wavywear. Few can wear it all (and pull it off). But few are Bella Hadid, the princess that was promised, she of abundant angles, the chosen one who really can wear anything and our best-dressed person on the planet."

Bella herself previously admitted that she hasn't had a stylist for a couple of years. The brunette beauty also revealed that she's learned to deal with the scrutiny that comes her way. She said, In the last year, it was really important for me to learn that even if people talk about my style or if they like it or if they don't, it doesn't matter, because it's my style. When I leave the house in the morning, what I think about is, 'Does this make me happy? Do I feel good in this and do I feel comfortable?' "

You can share this post!