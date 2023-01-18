Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart Spotted on a Date for First Time After Romance Reveal

Instagram Celebrity

Photos of the 'Wizards of Waverly Place' alum and The Chainsmokers star at a bowling alley surface, while his ex-girlfriend Eve Jobs deletes her Instagram account.

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez and Andrew Taggart a.k.a. Drew Taggart have been spotted on a date for the first time since news of their relationship broke. Photos have surfaced of the pair getting flirty at a bowling alley over the weekend.

According to Page Six which obtained the pictures, the couple went on a bowling date at The Gutter in New York City on Sunday, January 15. An eyewitness claims that the two were "making out" like teenagers while enjoying some alone time.

The couple reportedly didn't feel bothered by some fans who asked to take pictures with Selena and get her autographs. "There was also a group of young girls that went up for pictures from her shortly after and a man getting an autograph," the informant spills.

For the outing, Selena kept it low-key in a black sweatshirt and matching sweatpants, teamed with a pair of dark gray sneakers. Her dark shoulder-length hair was let down, with her bangs framing her face.

As for Drew, he also kept it casual in a long-sleeved camo shirt and dark pants. The Chainsmokers star was sitting as he watched his new girlfriend throw the ball onto the lane.

Us Weekly was the first to report that Selena and Drew are an item now. A source told the outlet that the 30-year-old former Disney darling and the 33-year-old musician are "very casual and low-key," but they "aren't trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs."

A so-called insider claimed that the "Only Murders in the Building" star is "so affectionate" with the "#Selfie" hitmaker and "Selena can hardly keep her hands off him." As to their favorite activities, they reportedly "go bowling and to the movies" when they spend time together. The source added that the new lovebirds are "having a lot of fun together."

It's unclear when Selena and Drew started dating, but news of their relationship comes four months after it was reported that the rocker was dating Steve Jobs' youngest daughter Eve Jobs. The site noted that Drew and Eve's romance fizzled out before the DJ began seeing the "Lose You to Love Me" songstress.

It was said that Drew and Eve's breakup was "totally amicable," adding that the exes remain "friends" who are "both very mature and cool about going [their] separate ways," but Eve's reaction doesn't seem to support these claims. The model has deleted her Instagram account after it was revealed that the EDM artist is dating Selena.

Internet sleuths were pointing out that Eve and Drew were still posting each other on vacation as recently as December 31, 2022. A few weeks prior, on December 14, Drew posted a photo of himself kissing Eve, on which she commented, "my most faaavorite."

Neither Selena nor Drew has responded to their dating rumors.

