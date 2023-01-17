Kanye West's Legal Team Plans to Tell Him He's Dropped in Newspaper Ad

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

Lawyers from the firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP claim that they are left with no other choice but to use 'alternative means' to reach the Yeezy designer as he allegedly ghosts them.

AceShowbiz - Kanye West's lawyers are seeking to use newspaper ad to inform the rapper that they have decided to cut ties with him. According to court documents, lawyers from the firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP have been left with no other choice as the Yeezy designer allegedly ghosted them.

Obtained by TMZ, the legal paper stated that there's been "a breakdown in communication" between Ye and the law firm as they attempted to let him know they're no longer representing him. According to the firm, the "Donda" artist deactivated the phone number they previously used to get in touch with him.

The situation prompted his legal team to use "alternative means" to reach him and that includes putting ads out in 2 L.A.-based newspapers and publicly publishing the order from the judge that allows them to withdraw from the case. Described as a "multi-pronged approach," the move is designed to "apprise him of the Withdrawal Order" which would finalize him being dropped as a client.

"Publication of the Withdrawal Order's contents in two Los Angeles-area newspapers, where Ye appears to reside, will also apprise him of the Withdrawal Order," the legal filing reads. "Given Ye's public status, publication of the Withdrawal Order will likely garner significant media attention, resulting in broader publication and provide an even greater likelihood of apprising Ye of the Order."

Greenberg Traurig had been repping Ye in his copyright infringement case against Ultra International Music Publishing. On November 30, 2022, judge Analisa Torres granted the law firm's motion to stop representing the embattled star, but the firm is given only two weeks to serve him the necessary court documents.

The law firm isn't the only one who is struggling to contact Ye. The Chicago star's former business partner Thomas St. John, who is suing him for breach of contract, also claimed that he had been missing as he was unable to reach the rapper. In his $4.5 million lawsuit, Thomas stated that Ye hired him to be the Chief Marketing Officer of Donda with $300,000/month salary, but then stopped paying him.

Meanwhile, recent reports claimed that the musician enjoyed a new chapter in life with his new wife Bianca Censori. The couple allegedly tied the knot in a private ceremony in Beverly Hills, though the union may not be legally binding as they haven't filed a marriage certificate.

It was also said that the spitter and the Yeezy architectural designer went on a honeymoon in Utah following the nuptials. According to Daily Mail, the embattled star and the Yeezy architectural designer spent time at Amangiri resort last week.

