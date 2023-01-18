 

SZA Celebrates Taylor Swift's New Hot 100 Billboard Record After Pop Star Gushes Over 'SOS'

SZA Celebrates Taylor Swift's New Hot 100 Billboard Record After Pop Star Gushes Over 'SOS'
Earlier this month, the 'Kill Bill' songstress shut down any narrative claiming that she and the 'Anti-Hero' hitmaker are feuding and competing for the No. 1 spot.

AceShowbiz - SZA is showing some love to Taylor Swift. The "Kill Bill" hitmaker celebrates the pop star's new Hot 100 Billboard record with her hit song "Anti-Hero" after debunking rumors that they're feuding.

On Tuesday, January 17, Taylor first reacted to the news that her latest single was spending an eighth week at the top of the Hot 100 and becoming her longest-leading chart-topper in the process. She also gushed over SZA's new album "SOS" as writing on Instagram Story, "What on earth I love you guys…PS -- been listening to SZA's album nonstop. Absolutely adore her music. So much love and respect for her!!!"

Upon learning the thoughtful shout-out, SZA reposted the message with a note of her own. "Congratulations to tay tay!" the R&B singer wrote. "And thank you so much your album and writing is phenomenal ..as ALWAYS."

SZA via IG Story

SZA celebrated Taylor Swift's new Hot 100 Billboard record.

"Anti-Hero" became Taylor's longest-leading No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart after spending eight weeks in the top spot. Meanwhile, SZA's "SOS" remains the No. 1 entry on the Billboard 200 albums chart, with the current iteration of the chart showing that Taylor's "Midnights" was in the No. 2 spot.

The current chart, the one for the week of January 14, sees SZA's long-awaited sophomore album retaining the top spot after five weeks on the chart, while Taylor's tenth studio album has been on the chart for 11 weeks.

SZA's friendly response isn't the first time she's heaped praise on the pop star's latest studio set. Earlier this month, the 33-year-old singer/songwriter shut down any narrative of competition between herself and her fellow superstar, tweeting, "Uhh I feel silly that I even have to say this but i see supporters arguing and I hate that. I don't have beef w ANYONE especially not Taylor lmao I genuinely loved her album and the writing! Everyone's jus tryna do their BEST as we all should . LOVE TO EVERYONE."

