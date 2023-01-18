 

Lisa Marie Presley Was 'Excited' About Her Future Before Her Death

The late singer's close friend David Kessler recalls going to the grave of her son Ben with the only daughter of late music legend Elvis Presley and his former wife Priscilla Presley.

  • Jan 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lisa Marie Presley was "excited" about the future before her death. Following the singer's death on Thursday, Jauary 12, aged 54 after suffering a cardiac arrest, her close friend David Kessler has explained that in the days before her death, they visited her late son Ben's grave and had spoke of how she still had "a lot to do" in life.

Of the only daughter of late music legend Elvis Presley and his former wife Priscilla Presley, he told PEOPLE, "We sat there mostly in silence by Ben's grave. She showed me where she'd be buried someday, right across from her father's grave. I said, 'Not for a long time,' and she was like, 'Nope, I got a lot to do still.' "

  Editors' Pick

"She was very excited about what was coming up. She had such a challenging first and second act of life, and she was about to take on this third act that was so much about helping people," David continued.

Meanwhile, the "Lights Out" singer, whose son Ben took his own life aged 27 in 2020, is set for a "spiritualist" memorial before being laid to rest at her father's estate Graceland and insiders have suggested that author Deepak Chopra will have a role in the funeral.

A source said, "She will be buried at Graceland - alongside her father, and also her son Ben. She was also a big fan of Deepak Chopra. He's a spiritualist and an expert in alternative medicine who spoke at her son's funeral, so it's likely he may be asked to do the same for Lisa."

