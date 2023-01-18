Kyle Richards Would Love to Have Chrissy Teigen Replace Lisa Rinna on 'RHOBH'

Instagram TV

The 'Little House on the Prairie' star is keen to have John Legend's spouse brought in to 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' as a replacement for Harry Hamlin's wife.

AceShowbiz - Kyle Richards wants Chrissy Teigen to replace Lisa Rinna on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills". The 54-year-old star - who has joined the show since it began in 2010 - believes the 37-year-old model would be "the best" replacement for Lisa, who quit "RHOBH" earlier this month after eight seasons.

"I always said Chrissy Teigen would be the best. It's not an easy job, believe it or not," Kyle told TMZ when asked who should replace Lisa, 59. The star then insisted they will "always be OK, my family and me" when quizzed on whether Lisa's departure from the show will help Kyle to reconcile with her sister Kathy Hilton.

Kyle also admitted all of the "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast members go through stages of "hating" shooting the show at times. When asked about Lisa saying she "f****** hated" filming her final series, Kyle said, "We all hate it sometimes."

Lisa confirmed earlier this month that she is quitting "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills", which comes amid her ongoing feud with Kathy and a turbulent series that saw her mourn the loss of her mum Lois.

She said in a statement, "This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series, 'It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!' "

Mum-of-two Lisa's feud with Kathy, 63, started when she accused her fellow reality star of attacking her sister Kyle during a "psychotic" episode. Her other battles on the show included her getting in a fight with Kathy's sister Kim Richards over dinner, which saw her chuck a wine glass at Kim who threatened to talk about her husband, Harry Hamlin.

Lisa - who rose to fame by playing Billie Reed on "Days of our Lives" - also accused Yolanda Hadid, who was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012, of having Munchausen syndrome on the fifth "RHOBH" season. What's more, in 2020, she had a public spat with Denise Richards, who starred on two seasons of the show, after two decades of friendship.

