 

Rod Stewart's Hockey Player Son Liam Expecting Baby Boy

Rod Stewart's Hockey Player Son Liam Expecting Baby Boy
Instagram
Celebrity

Just two weeks after Rod Stewart's singer daughter Ruby announced her pregnancy, now his athlete son Liam Stewart reveals he is having a baby boy with his partner.

  • Jan 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sir Rod Stewart is going to be a grandad for the second time. The 78-year-old singer's son Liam Stewart, 28, has revealed he is having a son with his pregnant partner Nicole Ann.

"Mom and Dad - Baby Boy joins us in May," they broke the news by posting a black and white Instagram video showing Liam holding their first child's ultrasound image. The clip also shows the pair at a gender reveal party as they burst open a barrel of confetti in front of a Christmas tree.

Liam's mum Rachel Hunter - Rod's second wife who he divorced in 2006 - said below the post about how she was excited to become a grandmother for the first time, "Love you guys so excited the best Mum and Dad ever!!! I can't wait! Finally I get to tell everyone. Didn't have my glasses on and put up the wrong heart!!"

Rod's 53-year-old current wife Penny Lancaster also commented, "Beautiful, I can't help watching it over and over again." Among the famous faces to also remark on the news was singer Natalie Imbruglia, 47, who said, "Omg!!! Congrats."

  Editors' Pick

Sir Rod has eight children with five different women - sons Alastair and Aidan with third wife Penny, as well as Renee, 30, and Liam, 28, and with his second wife, model Rachel Hunter, 53. He also has Kimberly, 43, and Sean, 42, from his first marriage to actress Alana Stewart, 77, and his daughter Ruby, 35, is from a relationship with 63-year-old model Kelly Emberg.

Meanwhile, Sir Rod's first born child Sarah Streeter, 59, was raised by her adoptive parents Gerald and Evelyn Thubron and he is grandad to Kim's daughter Delilah, 11.

The "Maggie May" singer last year mourned the death of his brothers Bob and Don, who passed within months of each other.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Skrillex Is Back, Admits to Losing Purpose in His Life When He Went Into Hiding

Kyle Richards Would Love to Have Chrissy Teigen Replace Lisa Rinna on 'RHOBH'
Related Posts
Rod Stewart Leads Tribute to Jeff Beck Following His Death

Rod Stewart Leads Tribute to Jeff Beck Following His Death

Rod Stewart's Singer Daughter Ruby Is Pregnant

Rod Stewart's Singer Daughter Ruby Is Pregnant

Rod Stewart Spooked as Wife Would 'Get Into Blinding Fits of Rage' Due to Menopause

Rod Stewart Spooked as Wife Would 'Get Into Blinding Fits of Rage' Due to Menopause

Rod Stewart's Son Rushed to Hospital After Turning Blue When He Collapsed at Soccer Match

Rod Stewart's Son Rushed to Hospital After Turning Blue When He Collapsed at Soccer Match

Latest News
Noel Gallagher Responds to Nepo Baby Debate, Says Hiring His Own Daughter Is 'Cheap'
  • Jan 18, 2023

Noel Gallagher Responds to Nepo Baby Debate, Says Hiring His Own Daughter Is 'Cheap'

Kyle Richards Would Love to Have Chrissy Teigen Replace Lisa Rinna on 'RHOBH'
  • Jan 18, 2023

Kyle Richards Would Love to Have Chrissy Teigen Replace Lisa Rinna on 'RHOBH'

Rod Stewart's Hockey Player Son Liam Expecting Baby Boy
  • Jan 18, 2023

Rod Stewart's Hockey Player Son Liam Expecting Baby Boy

Skrillex Is Back, Admits to Losing Purpose in His Life When He Went Into Hiding
  • Jan 18, 2023

Skrillex Is Back, Admits to Losing Purpose in His Life When He Went Into Hiding

Lisa Marie Presley's Mom Tried to Get Her Into Scientology Drug Treatment Program Before Her Death
  • Jan 18, 2023

Lisa Marie Presley's Mom Tried to Get Her Into Scientology Drug Treatment Program Before Her Death

Tom Brady Takes It 'One Day at a Time' When Making Decision for Next Season
  • Jan 18, 2023

Tom Brady Takes It 'One Day at a Time' When Making Decision for Next Season

Most Read
Lisa Marie Presley's Autopsy Has Been Completed
Celebrity

Lisa Marie Presley's Autopsy Has Been Completed

D.L. Hughley Weighs In on Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's Reactions to Backlash Against Zaya

D.L. Hughley Weighs In on Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's Reactions to Backlash Against Zaya

Monica Shares Video of Her in Hospital After Having Sinus Surgery

Monica Shares Video of Her in Hospital After Having Sinus Surgery

Jaguar Wright Arrested Days After Making Shocking Allegations Against Jay-Z and Beyonce

Jaguar Wright Arrested Days After Making Shocking Allegations Against Jay-Z and Beyonce

Janelle Monae Opens Up on Her Struggles, Admits She's 'Faking It' Until She 'Made It'

Janelle Monae Opens Up on Her Struggles, Admits She's 'Faking It' Until She 'Made It'

Kendall Jenner Dragged for Making Her Assistant Hold Her Umbrella Amid Rainstorm

Kendall Jenner Dragged for Making Her Assistant Hold Her Umbrella Amid Rainstorm

PnB Rock's Girlfriend Stephanie Shares Struggles as She and Her Child Get No 'Death Benefits'

PnB Rock's Girlfriend Stephanie Shares Struggles as She and Her Child Get No 'Death Benefits'

Prince Harry and William Invited to Relaunch of Their Favorite London Nightclub

Prince Harry and William Invited to Relaunch of Their Favorite London Nightclub

Miss Universe 2022 Faces Rigging Allegations After Miss USA's Win

Miss Universe 2022 Faces Rigging Allegations After Miss USA's Win