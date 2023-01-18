Skrillex Is Back, Admits to Losing Purpose in His Life When He Went Into Hiding

Music

The 'Monsters and Sprites' musician explains he 'put everything on ice' in order to work on himself because he had been lost since his mother passed away.

AceShowbiz - Skrillex has broken silence why he has "been gone" from music, admitting he went through the "toughest year" of his life in 2022. The 35-year-old DJ and record producer has explained he was "working on myself" after he "never ever coped" with the death of his mother, which resulted in him trying to "drink the pain away."

"Had the toughest year of my life in 22, as did so many others. I literally found myself with no drive and purpose for the first time in my life. My mother passed away a few years back 2Nd day of Lalapalooza tour in SA," he wrote in a series of tweets.

"I never ever coped with it ... I drank the pain away and kept going. People ask why 'I've been gone' or 'fell off', rightfully so. Like I said, 22 was sort of my tipping point, I had to put everything on ice especially my projects/ career. The truth is I didn't cancel sunset and movement festival because of my albums. It we because I was working on myself (sic)."

Skrillex returned to music this month with two new singles, "Rumble" and "Way Back", and the star turned 35 on Sunday, January 15, 2023.

The "In da Getto" hitmaker admitted he has found a "new sense of peace" for the first time in four or five years, and he thanked his fans for all the support they have given him over the years, admitting it "means the world" to him.

He added, "For the first time in 4-5 years I've found a new sense of peace. It took so much work and sacrifice to get here. There's my bday tweet to you all.. Turing 35 for me was realizing there are certain f**** you should not give, you'll be more free for that. Here's to 35 laps around the sun and to the f**** I will no longer give."

"Lastly, the support you've all shown over the years does mean the world and I'll continue to work on myself and not get into a situation where I have to cancel shows / go into hiding. To quote the wise women @BibiBourelly, yeah it's deep, but s**t ain't that deep. And the enigmatic @bloodpop 'at the end of the day (music) is just squiggly air' also not that fkn deep (sic)."

