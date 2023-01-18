 

George Michael's Estate Denies Getting Involved in Biopic

George Michael's Estate Denies Getting Involved in Biopic
Movie

The upcoming movie rumored to be fronted by Theo James as the late Wham! singer is apparently being developed without approval from George Michael's estate.

  • Jan 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - George Michael's estate is not involved in a biopic reportedly in its final stages of development about the late singer. A £85 million film is in the pipeline with "The White Lotus" actor Theo James being lined up to play the Wham! frontman - born Georgios Panayiotou - who was found dead aged 53 on Christmas Day 2016 from heart disease linked to a fatty liver, insiders told the Mail on Sunday newspaper, January 15, 2023.

However, George Michael Entertainment issued a statement on Monday, January 16, 2023, "To all of George's Lovelies, fans and lovers of his music, a story has been published stating that George Michael's family has endorsed a so-called biopic about his life. On behalf of George's family and GME, we want to make it clear that there is no truth whatsoever in this story, we know nothing about this project and will not be endorsing it in any way."

Sources had told the Mail on Sunday about the supposed upcoming biopic on George, "The script is in the final stages and producers are looking for their leading man. Theo's name is the one on everyone's lips. He would be perfect for the part. This is George's story, warts and all."

  Editors' Pick

Theo, 38, had said about how keen he would be to play George, "Oh yeah, I would love that. He is an icon. He is a bit Greek and I am a bit Greek."

Insiders added the film about George would chart his fame from his Wham! days to his solo success, with his drug addictions and scandals including being caught soliciting for sex in a public toilet reportedly not set to be "glossed over."

A source added, "The script is in the final stages and producers are looking for their leading man. Theo's name is the one on everyone's lips. He would be perfect for the part. This is George's story, warts and all."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Bow Wow Says Hip-Hop Needs Organization Like NBA to Set Rules and Protect Rappers
Related Posts
George Michael Forgives Barry Manilow From Beyond the Grave, a Psychic Claims

George Michael Forgives Barry Manilow From Beyond the Grave, a Psychic Claims

George Michael's Unreleased Songs Finally Set for Release Five Years After His Death

George Michael's Unreleased Songs Finally Set for Release Five Years After His Death

George Michael's Family Wishes Lorde Success With 'Solar Power' After Comparison to 'Freedom! '90'

George Michael's Family Wishes Lorde Success With 'Solar Power' After Comparison to 'Freedom! '90'

George Michael's Ex-Partner Wins Legal Battle Over Late Singer's Fortune

George Michael's Ex-Partner Wins Legal Battle Over Late Singer's Fortune

Latest News
Tom Brady Takes It 'One Day at a Time' When Making Decision for Next Season
  • Jan 18, 2023

Tom Brady Takes It 'One Day at a Time' When Making Decision for Next Season

DaniLeigh Expresses Frustration After Her Bag With Jewelry Is Missing at Airport
  • Jan 18, 2023

DaniLeigh Expresses Frustration After Her Bag With Jewelry Is Missing at Airport

George Michael's Estate Denies Getting Involved in Biopic
  • Jan 18, 2023

George Michael's Estate Denies Getting Involved in Biopic

Bow Wow Says Hip-Hop Needs Organization Like NBA to Set Rules and Protect Rappers
  • Jan 18, 2023

Bow Wow Says Hip-Hop Needs Organization Like NBA to Set Rules and Protect Rappers

'Avatar: The Way of Water' Almost Took Place in Outer Space
  • Jan 18, 2023

'Avatar: The Way of Water' Almost Took Place in Outer Space

Machine Gun Kelly Shuts Down Haters Criticizing His Milan Fashion Week Outfit
  • Jan 18, 2023

Machine Gun Kelly Shuts Down Haters Criticizing His Milan Fashion Week Outfit

Most Read
Serena Williams' Father Richard Insists Will Smith's Oscars Ban Over Chris Rock Slap Is Too Harsh
Movie

Serena Williams' Father Richard Insists Will Smith's Oscars Ban Over Chris Rock Slap Is Too Harsh

Tom Hanks Felt Like He's 'Beaten to a Pulp' After Most Difficult Scene Involving Dog

Tom Hanks Felt Like He's 'Beaten to a Pulp' After Most Difficult Scene Involving Dog

'Avatar: The Way of Water' and 'M3GAN' Continue Box Office Domination

'Avatar: The Way of Water' and 'M3GAN' Continue Box Office Domination

Janelle Monae Recalls Getting Carried Away by Her Emotions in 'Glass Onion' Final Scene

Janelle Monae Recalls Getting Carried Away by Her Emotions in 'Glass Onion' Final Scene

Gerard Butler Dreams of Starring in 'Really Dark Satire'

Gerard Butler Dreams of Starring in 'Really Dark Satire'

Critics' Choice Awards 2023: Angela Bassett, Amanda Seyfried and Ke Huy Quan Among Early Winners

Critics' Choice Awards 2023: Angela Bassett, Amanda Seyfried and Ke Huy Quan Among Early Winners

Critics Choice Awards 2023: 'Everything Everywhere' and Brendan Fraser Among Full Movie Winners

Critics Choice Awards 2023: 'Everything Everywhere' and Brendan Fraser Among Full Movie Winners

'E.T.' Composer Asked NASA to Make Sure Iconic Scene in the Movie Was Factually Correct

'E.T.' Composer Asked NASA to Make Sure Iconic Scene in the Movie Was Factually Correct

Cate Blanchett Slams 'Patriarchal Pyramid' at Awards Shows and 'Televised Horse Race'

Cate Blanchett Slams 'Patriarchal Pyramid' at Awards Shows and 'Televised Horse Race'