6ix9ine Leaves Fans Baffled After Revealing His Address While Flexing $1M in Cash

Jan 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - 6ix9ine a.k.a. Tekashi 69 continued to baffle fans with his latest antics. Many online users were not having it after the "TROLLZ" rapper revealed his address on Instagram while flexing $1 million in cash.

Making use of Instagram, the 26-year-old shared a video of him sitting in a private jet with stacks of cash on his lap. In a follow-up video, the emcee could be seen moving some Birkin bags to his paint-splashed Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce at an airport.

In the caption, 6ix9ine penned, "On my way to New York. I got a million dollars on me and on my mother I'm by myself here's what the jet lady texted me I copy and pasted it Arriving:6:45PM; Airport: signature flights; 1 Airport Rd, Morristown, NJ 07960." He added, "Well I'm with the kid who recorded this video but he’s like 5’4 140 solid I swear."

Many were not impressed by 6ix9ine's revelation though. "U reaching too far this world not safe move smarter forget clout," one person wrote, while another added, "Bro, you testing God for real."

6ix9ine is seemingly trying to prove how unbothered he is by the "snitch" label he got for snitching against his former gang member, Funkmaster Flex. The DJ himself has extended an olive branch to the rap star, declaring that he will play 6ix9ine's music on the radio again.

"IM NO LONGER NOT 'NOT' PLAYING 6IX 9INE MUSIC ANYMORE! (SPEAKING FOR MYSELF ONLY) OBVIOUSLY ACCORDING TO REPORTS," Funk wrote on Instagram. "THE TREND AMONGST ALOT OF CURRENT RAPPERS (SINCE AND BEFORE 6IX 9INE) CONSIST OF COOPERATING AND TESTIFYING!"

"( BE CLEAR… MANY OF YOUR FAVORITE ARTIST COOPERATE WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT… DONT LET ME CALL NAMES) MAN WHO WE KIDDING… ITS SEEMS THAT THESE NEW RAPPERS AINT DOING 10-20 YEARS WITH / FOR NOBODY! (THEY NOT DOING 5 YEARS)," he added. "6IX 9INE U GOT NEW MUSIC? SEND IT! THURSDAY 7PM!"

