 

Blueface Brags About Making Nearly $800K on OnlyFans 'Without Showing Any Private Parts'

Making use of Instagram Story, the 25-year-old Los Angeles emcee and reality star shows that he earned more than $30,000 for this month only and $68,426.40 in December 2022.

  • Jan 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Blueface is another celebrity who earned a lot of cash on OnlyFans. Taking to social media, the "Respect My Cryppin' " rapper shared a receipt of him making nearly $800,000 on the platform in less than a year.

Making use of Instagram Story, the emcee showed that he earned more than $30,000 for this month only. In December 2022, meanwhile, the "Crazy in Love" star got $68,426.40. He captioned the snap by writing, "If you can find a way on only fans without showing your private parts I highly recommend crazy work good salary. "

"Side note: Nothing wrong with showing your private parts on there tho," the 25-year-old. whose real name is Johnathan Jamall Porter, continued in a follow-up post. "I ain't knocking the hustle s**t my privates is online for free I'm just not promoting that to my audience none personal."

Blueface showed off his earnings a few months after he and his girlfriend Chrisean Rock were dubbed "broke" by her brother. "Y'all are the brokest celebrities in Hollywood," Chrisean's brother argued in an Instagram Story. "And the most lit right now. I'm mad at y'all that y'all not taking advantage of this lit s**t and getting some money with it."

He went on to blast his little sister for claiming that she takes care of their family. He fumed, "B***h I take care of everybody. You don't do s**t. You don't got no emotions. You don't do s**t for nobody. When mommy wanted to come home, I paid for her flight home. I mad at you because you broke."

