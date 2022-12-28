 

Blueface and Chrisean Rock Dubbed the 'Brokest Celebrities in Hollywood' by Her Brother

In a post shared on Instagram Story, the brother of the 22-year-old reality star also calls her out for claiming that she took care of their family.

AceShowbiz - The drama between Blueface, Chrisean Rock and her family has yet to be over. The 22-year-old reality's star brother recently slammed the couple on Instagram Story, calling the pair ther "brokest celebrities in Hollywood."

"Y'all are the brokest celebrities in Hollywood," Chriean's bbrother began his message. "And the most lit right now. I'm mad at y'all that y'all not taking advantage of this lit s**t and getting some money with it."

He went on to blast his little sister for claiming that she takes care of their family. He fumed, "B***h I take care of everybody. You don’t do sh**. You don''t got no emotions. You don't do s**t for nobody. When mommy wanted to come home, I paid for her flight home. I mad at you because you broke."

This was not the first time Chrisean and Blueface were involved in a drama with her family. Months prior, the "Bleed It" rapper beat up her father during an altercation.

In the footage obtained by TMZ, the Los Angeles-born star was seen having an argument with some of Chrisean's family members before her dad threw the first punch at Blueface. Things soon turned chaotic, with Blueface chasing after Chrisean's father to retaliate and knocked him out as seen in another video that had surfaced earlier.

Chrisean defended her on-and-off beau though, claiming her dad deserved the punch for beating up her mother in the past. "That same dad that got knocked out was the same guy that tied my mom up in da woods just to beat her cuz she scream so loud in the house wen he beated her in front of us," she wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

