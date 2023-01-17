The Weeknd's Magical Music Video for 'Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)' Is Here

Music

The 'Save Your Tears' hitmaker, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, unveils the Quentin Deronzier-directed visuals one month after he released the 'Avatar: The Way of Water' theme song.

AceShowbiz - A new music video for The Weeknd's "Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)" has been released. The visuals for the "Avatar: The Way of Water" theme song, which is helmed by Quentin Deronzier, arrived on Monday, January 16.

The clip begins with the Canadian crooner standing underneath blue light before diving into a burst of flame. The video then cuts to a landscape of Pandora, where are forced to leave the burned forest and go to the water instead.

"Been living this life so patient/ Until I see you again, it's war we're facin'/ I know that if I die, my only choice is still defending," The Weeknd croons. "No matter what they say/ My love for you is greater than their powers/ And their armies from above."

"You give me strength/ I'm with you either way/ If I die, if I stay/ Give me strength," the 32-year-old musician, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, sings in the chours. "I'm with you either way/ Nothing's lost, no more pain/ Just give me strength."

The Weeknd first teased his involvement in the long-awaited sequel to 2009's "Avatar" in December 2022. At that time, he shared on Twitter and Instagram a 12-second music clip featuring the blue Avatar logo. In the caption of the post, he simply wrote, "12.16.22."

The "Save Your Tears" hitmaker dropped the song's snippet on his social media platforms on December 7. He eventually released the tune one day before the new film hit theaters on December 16.

"Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)" was written by The Weeknd and produced by his frequent collaborator, Swedish House Mafia, as well as Simon Franglen. According to a press release, the tune "speaks to the epic scope, breathtaking action, and thrilling drama of the film itself."

