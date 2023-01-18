Tom Brady Takes It 'One Day at a Time' When Making Decision for Next Season

Instagram Celebrity

The Super Bowl champ is set to become a free agent after this season ends and he'll choose to either play his 24th season or retire for good after a brief retirement last year.

Jan 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady is getting closer to becoming an NFL free agent. The seven-time Super Bowl champion has shed some light on his football career after his team Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost the Monday, January 16 game to the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC wild-card round at Raymond James Stadium.

During a postgame interview with ESPN, the 45-year-old quarterback was asked whether he wants to retire or keep playing for the next season. In response, he said, "I'm going to go home and get a good night's sleep as good as I can tonight.'' Asked if he has a timetable, he said, "It'll just be one day at a time, truth.''

The loss ends the season for the 8-10 Buccaneers and it begins an offseason of speculation about the future of Tom, who'll be a free agent and can either remain in Tampa for a fourth season, play for another team or retire again.

More recently, it's reported that there are three teams considering pursuing his services in free agency. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tennessee Titans, San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders are in the mix to land Tom.

"The Tennessee Titans still have some quarterback questions," Ian explained. "The 49ers if they do not decide to roll with Brock Purdy, although he's certainly stating his case. And then the Las Vegas Raiders, who have several of his old friends, including Josh McDaniels."

Earlier this month, Tom, who decided to make NFL comeback following 40 days of retirement last March, said on his SiriusXM podcast "Let's Go!" that he did his best to remain "professional" despite the personal problems happening off the field, seemingly referring to his divorce from his supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen.

"I think, you know, we all are going through stuff, you know, we're people, and we're all going through stuff, and obviously, we're all professionals, and we wanna show up to work and do our best," Tom told co-host Jim Gray. "When you're a professional, that's what professional means."

Tom further elaborated, "You show up every day with the best possible attitude you can have." The father of three went on detailing, "You try to compartmentalize things and really focus on what your job is."

Tom and Gisele finalized their divorce in October last year. Following the split, they agreed to co-parent their two children, 13-year-old son Benjamin Rein and 10-year-old daughter Vivian Lake. Tom is also a father to 15-year-old Jack Edward Thomas Moynahan, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

You can share this post!