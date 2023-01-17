 

Michael B. Jordan Reportedly Dating This British Model as Lori Harvey Moves On With Damson Idris

Michael B. Jordan Reportedly Dating This British Model as Lori Harvey Moves On With Damson Idris
Cover Images/Instagram/JOHN NACION
Celebrity

According to a new report, the 'Black Panther' actor's relationship with the 26-year-old blonde beauty is still in 'early stages,' but they are 'really keen on each other.'

  • Jan 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Michael B. Jordan is seemingly off the dating market, months after his split from Lori Harvey. As his ex-girlfriend has gone public with her new relationship with Damson Idris, the "Creed" star is now revealed to be dating a British model.

According to The Sun which first reported the news, the Hollywood actor has grown close to Amber Jepsen. The 35-year-old hunk is said to be "enamored" with the 26-year-old influencer, who boasts nearly 300k followers on Instagram.

A source told the U.K. news outlet, "It's early stages but Amber and Michael are really keen on each other." The source went on gushing, "They make a handsome, cute couple and are both financially independent. Watch this space."

  Editors' Pick

According to the informant, Michael's "head has been turned" by Amber and they've enjoyed multiple dates during his time in the U.K., spurred on by his recent minority stake purchase in pro football club AFC Bournemouth. The Manchester-based blonde beauty reportedly has told friends she is keen to "see where the relationship can go."

Further fueling the dating rumors, Michael has replied to some of Amber's social media posts. Last week, the bikini pin-up shared a screen grab of him liking an Insta story and said, "Wifed off now."

Michael previously dated Lori for over a year before they split in 2022. The SKN by LH founder is now dating Damson, who confirmed their relationship by sharing their loved-up picture on her 26th birthday. Following in his footsteps, the model shared on her own Instagram page pictures from her recent birthday party, during which she was seen cozying up to the "Snowfall" star. They were also seen holding hands while leaving the venue together.

Lori and Damson were first spotted together in December 2022 while having a dinner date at Olivetta in West Hollywood, California amid their dating rumors. At the time, they seemingly tried to avoid getting caught by the paparazzi as they left the European-inspired fine dining separately, but headed into the same car.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kanye West's Legal Team Plans to Tell Him He's Dropped in Newspaper Ad

LeBron James Calls Out NBA Referees Following Another Lakers Loss

Related Posts
Michael B. Jordan Seeks Directing Tips From Bradley Cooper and Denzel Washington

Michael B. Jordan Seeks Directing Tips From Bradley Cooper and Denzel Washington

Michael B. Jordan Labels Drake and 21 Savage's 'Her Loss' 'Relatable' Post-Lori Harvey Split

Michael B. Jordan Labels Drake and 21 Savage's 'Her Loss' 'Relatable' Post-Lori Harvey Split

Michael B. Jordan Pokes Fun at Criticism of His Yellow Suit at 'Black Panther 2' Premiere

Michael B. Jordan Pokes Fun at Criticism of His Yellow Suit at 'Black Panther 2' Premiere

Fans Poke Fun at Michael B. Jordan's Wax Statue

Fans Poke Fun at Michael B. Jordan's Wax Statue

Latest News
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Almost Took Place in Outer Space
  • Jan 18, 2023

'Avatar: The Way of Water' Almost Took Place in Outer Space

Machine Gun Kelly Shuts Down Haters Criticizing His Milan Fashion Week Outfit
  • Jan 18, 2023

Machine Gun Kelly Shuts Down Haters Criticizing His Milan Fashion Week Outfit

Jeremy Renner's Chest Needs to Be Reconstructed in Surgery After Near-Fatal Snowplough Accident
  • Jan 17, 2023

Jeremy Renner's Chest Needs to Be Reconstructed in Surgery After Near-Fatal Snowplough Accident

Axl Rose Still Reeling From His Pal Lisa Marie Presley's Tragic Death
  • Jan 17, 2023

Axl Rose Still Reeling From His Pal Lisa Marie Presley's Tragic Death

Michael B. Jordan Reportedly Dating This British Model as Lori Harvey Moves On With Damson Idris
  • Jan 17, 2023

Michael B. Jordan Reportedly Dating This British Model as Lori Harvey Moves On With Damson Idris

Naomi Ackie, Daryl McCormack, Sheila Atim Among Nominees for BAFTA Rising Star Award 2023
  • Jan 17, 2023

Naomi Ackie, Daryl McCormack, Sheila Atim Among Nominees for BAFTA Rising Star Award 2023

Most Read
Lisa Marie Presley's Autopsy Has Been Completed
Celebrity

Lisa Marie Presley's Autopsy Has Been Completed

D.L. Hughley Weighs In on Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's Reactions to Backlash Against Zaya

D.L. Hughley Weighs In on Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's Reactions to Backlash Against Zaya

Monica Shares Video of Her in Hospital After Having Sinus Surgery

Monica Shares Video of Her in Hospital After Having Sinus Surgery

Jaguar Wright Arrested Days After Making Shocking Allegations Against Jay-Z and Beyonce

Jaguar Wright Arrested Days After Making Shocking Allegations Against Jay-Z and Beyonce

Kendall Jenner Dragged for Making Her Assistant Hold Her Umbrella Amid Rainstorm

Kendall Jenner Dragged for Making Her Assistant Hold Her Umbrella Amid Rainstorm

Janelle Monae Opens Up on Her Struggles, Admits She's 'Faking It' Until She 'Made It'

Janelle Monae Opens Up on Her Struggles, Admits She's 'Faking It' Until She 'Made It'

PnB Rock's Girlfriend Stephanie Shares Struggles as She and Her Child Get No 'Death Benefits'

PnB Rock's Girlfriend Stephanie Shares Struggles as She and Her Child Get No 'Death Benefits'

Prince Harry and William Invited to Relaunch of Their Favorite London Nightclub

Prince Harry and William Invited to Relaunch of Their Favorite London Nightclub

Miss Universe 2022 Faces Rigging Allegations After Miss USA's Win

Miss Universe 2022 Faces Rigging Allegations After Miss USA's Win