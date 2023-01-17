Michael B. Jordan Reportedly Dating This British Model as Lori Harvey Moves On With Damson Idris

Cover Images/Instagram/JOHN NACION Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Michael B. Jordan is seemingly off the dating market, months after his split from Lori Harvey. As his ex-girlfriend has gone public with her new relationship with Damson Idris, the "Creed" star is now revealed to be dating a British model.

According to The Sun which first reported the news, the Hollywood actor has grown close to Amber Jepsen. The 35-year-old hunk is said to be "enamored" with the 26-year-old influencer, who boasts nearly 300k followers on Instagram.

A source told the U.K. news outlet, "It's early stages but Amber and Michael are really keen on each other." The source went on gushing, "They make a handsome, cute couple and are both financially independent. Watch this space."

According to the informant, Michael's "head has been turned" by Amber and they've enjoyed multiple dates during his time in the U.K., spurred on by his recent minority stake purchase in pro football club AFC Bournemouth. The Manchester-based blonde beauty reportedly has told friends she is keen to "see where the relationship can go."

Further fueling the dating rumors, Michael has replied to some of Amber's social media posts. Last week, the bikini pin-up shared a screen grab of him liking an Insta story and said, "Wifed off now."

Michael previously dated Lori for over a year before they split in 2022. The SKN by LH founder is now dating Damson, who confirmed their relationship by sharing their loved-up picture on her 26th birthday. Following in his footsteps, the model shared on her own Instagram page pictures from her recent birthday party, during which she was seen cozying up to the "Snowfall" star. They were also seen holding hands while leaving the venue together.

Lori and Damson were first spotted together in December 2022 while having a dinner date at Olivetta in West Hollywood, California amid their dating rumors. At the time, they seemingly tried to avoid getting caught by the paparazzi as they left the European-inspired fine dining separately, but headed into the same car.

