'AGT: All Stars' Recap: Find Out Which Act Earns Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer

In a new episode of the NBC show, another set of 10 acts, who previously competed on 'AGT' and 'Got Talent' franchises around the world, perform in front of the judges.

Jan 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - More contestants hit the stage in a new episode of "America's Got Talent: All Stars 2023". Airing on Monday, January 16, the new episode featured another set of 10 acts, who previously competed on "AGT" and "Got Talent" franchises around the world, performing in front of the judges in hopes of being sent to the next round.

Saxophonist Avery Dixon kicked off the night. Avery, who got Terry Crews' Golden Buzzer when he appeared in season 17 of "AGT", returned to the "AGT" stage with his band. He performed a jazzy rendition of Pharrell Williams' "Happy" and the judges gave him a standing ovation.

"You stepped it up... you are a show," Howie Mandel gushed. Heidi Klum added, "I can't stay in my seat!" As for Simon Cowell, he commented, "This is you at your very, very best. You have a shot at winning this."

Following it up was mentalist Peter Antoniou. He tried to redeem himself after Simon buzzed his Semi-Final performance in season 16 of "AGT" back in 2021. For his new performance, Peter asked Terry, Howie and an audience member to join him onstage as he read each of their minds. While Peter didn't mess up this time, Simon still hit the buzz again.

According to Simon, Peter lacked showmanship and was "boring." Howie, however, said that the performance was "exciting," while Heidi praised Peter for his showmanship.

"AGT" season 17 alum aerialist Viviana Rossi was up next. The Barcelona native's performance was less sensual compared to what she did before, but it was still fast paced and very dangerous. Howie called it "unbelievable," noting that it "looked incredibly dangerous."

Heidi commented, "What you do is absolutely stunning. I'm mesmerized every time when I see you." Simon also raved about her, "There's no question you would have made the final last year." Viviana previously couldn't appear in the Semi-Finals of "AGT" season 17 due to an injury.

Dustin's Dojo from "AGT" season 9 later attempted to bring laughter with their performance which featured a fake "ring of fire." Unfortunately, Simon and Heidi buzzed them. Up next was comedian Mike E. Winfield, who was a Top 5 act in "AGT" season 17. He joked about his older wife and stepson who is close to his age. The judges loved his performance with Simon giving him his Golden Buzzer.

Later, magician Keiichi Iwasaki from "Britain's Got Talent" 2022 hit the stage. He first performed close-up magic in front of the judges using handkerchiefs. He then transformed the red buzzer light into something quite different and humorous. Heidi also joined him onstage to do more tricks. Simon told Keiichi, "You have a personality. I really like you."

Dance Town Family from "AGT" season 15 returned for this season of "AGT: All Stars". The dance group took the stage to perform ballroom dancing which Howie called "energetic and fun." Simon added, "Exceptional. It was everyone an All Star should be." Heidi was also impressed, dubbing it "spectacular" and "insane."

Keren Montero hoped to be a worldwide star by joining "AGT: All Star" 2023. The winner of "Dominicana's Got Talent" 2021 showcased her amazing voice while singing "Rescue" by Lauren Daigle" with a small choir behind her. Howie complimented her range and ability to "belt." As for Simon, he advised the young singer to pick songs that she can turn into her "own unique version."

Australian knife-thrower Captain Ruin performed next. He was actually sent into the "Australia's Got Talent" finale in 2019, but he then mysteriously exited the show after the Semi-Finals. In his new performance, the daredevil had to throw a knife at a moving target because a piano would come crashing down on him if he missed his mark. While he got through the challenge, Simon thought that it was anti-climatic so he buzzed Captain Ruin.

Rounding out the night was Bir Khalsa from "AGT" season 14. A giant man could be seen lying still while a blindfolded guy sledgehammered fruits placed close to his body. Simon even moved around a couple of coconuts.

Howie thought it was the "craziest thing" he's ever seen. Heidi said that the performance was "exhausting to watch," but "amazing" and "mind-blowing" at the same time. Simon added, "This is one of those rare times when you want your nuts to be hit." He also declared Bir Khalso as "one of my favorites."

