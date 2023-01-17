Travis Scott's Failure to Fully Commit to Kylie Jenner Allegedly Caused Split

Cover Images/Janet Mayer Celebrity

Words on the street are that the 'Astroworld' rapper is 'running from commitment' as he allegedly refuses to propose the Kylie Cosmetics founder though he's aware that she 'wants to be engaged.'

AceShowbiz - New possible details surrounding Travis Scott (II) and Kylie Jenner's shocking split have emerged. If a new report is to be believed, one of the reasons for the former couple's breakup is the "Astroworld" rapper's failure to fully commit to "The Kardashians" star.

HollywoodLife.com reported that "one of the contributing factors to their most recent split is that, after 6 years together and two children, Travis still hadn't shown Kylie that he is 100 percent committed to her for life." An insider close to the pair further said that the Kylie Cosmetics founder wants to be engaged but the rapper is "running from commitment."

"He's known for several years that Kylie wanted to be engaged, and they discussed it. But the ring never came, and her friends and family believe that she deserves this," the source shared. "She has wanted her dream wedding for so long and Travis was aware of this."

The informant further explained that the twosome recently hit a "rough patch" and had been affected by "stress." The source said, "The two of them have been through a rough patch recently because they are both super stressed out with their busy schedules."

"They have broken up several times before and have gotten back together, so no one would be surprised if they do again," said the so-called insider, "After everything that he went through this past year, the fact that Kylie stood by him speaks volumes."

Earlier this month, it was reported that Travis and Kylie, who first got together in April 2017 following her breakup with Tyga, "are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there."

"This has happened so many times before, they're known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents," the source said. They share two kids, 4-year-old Stormi Webster and 11-month-old son.

A separate informant said that both Travis and Kylie have different focuses. "Kylie is very focused on her kids and her business. She is not a big partier," the source dished, "Travis is the opposite. He likes to party. They definitely have different focuses. They always did."

