Travis Scott Arrives in Miami as Kylie Jenner 'Focuses on Their Kids' Amid Breakup Rumors

Prior to this, the 'SICKO MODE' hitmaker was seen looking sad while exiting a private plane in Los Angeles amid reports he and the 'Kardashians' star have called it quits.

Jan 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Travis Scott (II) is flying solo following his alleged recent split from Kylie Jenner. The "Astroworld" rapper touches down in Miami, Florida alone as "The Kardashians" star "focuses on their kids."

On Tuesday afternoon, January 10, the 31-year-old hip-hop star was snapped exiting a private plane in Miami. While descending the jet's stairs, he cut a casual figure in a black jacket, diamond stud earrings and his signature braids.

The outing came just a few days after Travis was spotted stepping off a private plane at an airport in Los Angeles. The newly-single emcee took his bags to a waiting SUV with a sad look on his face.

Amid the breakup reports, a source told PEOPLE that Kylie "is very focused on her kids and her business." The insider went on explaining that they have different focuses, "She is not a big partier. Travis is the opposite. He likes to party. They definitely have different focuses. They always did."

Last week, a source close to the situation confirmed to Us Weekly that Travis and Kylie, who first got together in April 2017 following her breakup with Tyga, "are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there." The source added, "This has happened so many times before, they're known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents." They share two kids, 4-year-old Stormi Webster and 11-month-old son.

Speculations that Travis and Kylie broke up emerged recently. Fans noticed that they were last seen together last November when they enjoyed a date night in Malibu. It was also noted that while they were celebrating Thanksgiving together, the pair decided to spend the New Year holiday separately.

When ringing in 2023, Kylie joined Kendall Jenner and her famous best friends, including Hailey Bieber (Hailey Baldwin) and her husband Justin Bieber in Aspen. Travis was notably nowhere in sight, though the Kylie Cosmetics founder brought along her mini-me, Stormi, on the snowy retreat.

Doubling down on the speculations, Media Take Out reported that Travis has been calling himself "single." A source allegedly close to the rapper revealed, "It's different, because he's never called himself single before."

