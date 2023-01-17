 

Josh Duhamel Calls 'Shotgun Wedding' Co-Star Jennifer Coolidge 'Enigma'

Josh Duhamel Calls 'Shotgun Wedding' Co-Star Jennifer Coolidge 'Enigma'
ABC/Rachael Ray
Celebrity

The 'Battle Creek' actor heaps praises on the 'White Lotus' actress after working together with her in Jennifer Lopez-fronted romantic comedy 'Shotgun Wedding.

  • Jan 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Josh Duhamel loves working with Jennifer Coolidge. After starring alongside the award-winning actress in the new rom-com "Shotgun Wedding", the 50-year-old actor has revealed that he relished the experience of working with Jennifer, 61.

"I'm a huge fan. She is a wonderful person to have around the set. She's very chill," he said.

Josh was also wowed by Jennifer's approach to her work. He told Entertainment Tonight, "What I'll never forget about working with Jennifer was that we didn't know if she was like, doing it on purpose or if it was like part of her thing - it's almost like an Andy Kaufman thing."

  Editors' Pick

"It makes everybody feel like we need another take, and she's like, 'No, I'm good.' And then you see it, and it's brilliant ... She's one of those enigmas."

Jennifer Lopez stars alongside Josh in the Jason Moore-directed movie, and she also enjoyed working with the actor.

Reflecting on her experience of working with Josh, the 53-year-old star shared, "I couldn't have gotten luckier to have the most amazing leading man who could do the comedy, do the action, and really nail the emotional stuff. We always said, it was Josh's line to me on our first call that we did, it was like, if people don't believe us together, none of this works."

What's more, Jennifer loved working with the other members of the film's star-studded cast, which includes the likes of Lenny Kravitz and Callie Hernandez. Speaking about the shoot, Jennifer said, "It was one of those things where everything came together. And then we had this really big expensive supporting cast, amazing stars and comedians and that were supporting us."

You can share this post!

You might also like

David Foster Admits Having Son Is 'Bit Different' Than Having Daughters

Richard E. Grant Tapped to Host 2023 BAFTA Film Awards
Related Posts
Josh Duhamel and Wife Poke Fun at Age Gap by Channeling Anna Nicole Smith and Husband for Halloween

Josh Duhamel and Wife Poke Fun at Age Gap by Channeling Anna Nicole Smith and Husband for Halloween

Josh Duhamel Couldn't Get Out of Bed on Wedding Day Due to Back Injury

Josh Duhamel Couldn't Get Out of Bed on Wedding Day Due to Back Injury

Josh Duhamel Rushed to ER Just Hours Before Marrying Audra Mari

Josh Duhamel Rushed to ER Just Hours Before Marrying Audra Mari

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari Tie the Knot in North Dakota Wedding Months After Engagement

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari Tie the Knot in North Dakota Wedding Months After Engagement

Latest News
Harry Styles Confirmed to Perform at 2023 Brit Awards as He Leads Nominations With Four Nods
  • Jan 17, 2023

Harry Styles Confirmed to Perform at 2023 Brit Awards as He Leads Nominations With Four Nods

Richard E. Grant Tapped to Host 2023 BAFTA Film Awards
  • Jan 17, 2023

Richard E. Grant Tapped to Host 2023 BAFTA Film Awards

Josh Duhamel Calls 'Shotgun Wedding' Co-Star Jennifer Coolidge 'Enigma'
  • Jan 17, 2023

Josh Duhamel Calls 'Shotgun Wedding' Co-Star Jennifer Coolidge 'Enigma'

David Foster Admits Having Son Is 'Bit Different' Than Having Daughters
  • Jan 17, 2023

David Foster Admits Having Son Is 'Bit Different' Than Having Daughters

Rihanna 'Obsessed' With Her Baby Boy
  • Jan 17, 2023

Rihanna 'Obsessed' With Her Baby Boy

Andy Taylor Determined to 'Get the Most Out of Life' Amid Cancer Battle
  • Jan 17, 2023

Andy Taylor Determined to 'Get the Most Out of Life' Amid Cancer Battle

Most Read
Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Wishes 'Things Had Been Different Between Them' After Her Death
Celebrity

Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Wishes 'Things Had Been Different Between Them' After Her Death

Lisa Marie Presley Spent $92K a Month Before Passing, Worth Only $4 Million When She Died

Lisa Marie Presley Spent $92K a Month Before Passing, Worth Only $4 Million When She Died

La Toya Jackson Misses Former Sister-in-Law Lisa Marie Presley in Tribute After Her Death

La Toya Jackson Misses Former Sister-in-Law Lisa Marie Presley in Tribute After Her Death

Lisa Marie Presley's Autopsy Has Been Completed

Lisa Marie Presley's Autopsy Has Been Completed

Lisa Marie Presley Never Fully Recovered From Son Benjamin Keough's Suicide

Lisa Marie Presley Never Fully Recovered From Son Benjamin Keough's Suicide

Janelle Monae 'Honoring' Her 'Truth' by Being Open About Her Non-Binary Gender

Janelle Monae 'Honoring' Her 'Truth' by Being Open About Her Non-Binary Gender

Prince Harry and Meghan 'Will Be Asked to Be Quiet' at Peace Talks Before King Charles' Coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan 'Will Be Asked to Be Quiet' at Peace Talks Before King Charles' Coronation

Monica Shares Video of Her in Hospital After Having Sinus Surgery

Monica Shares Video of Her in Hospital After Having Sinus Surgery

D.L. Hughley Weighs In on Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's Reactions to Backlash Against Zaya

D.L. Hughley Weighs In on Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's Reactions to Backlash Against Zaya