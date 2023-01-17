 

David Foster Admits Having Son Is 'Bit Different' Than Having Daughters

David Foster Admits Having Son Is 'Bit Different' Than Having Daughters
Instagram
Celebrity

The Grammy-winning musician talks about having a baby boy with wife Katharine McPhee after previously raising five daughters from previous relationships.

  • Jan 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - David Foster is still learning to find balance in raising a toddler at 73. Having a 23-month-old son called Rennie with his wife Katharine McPhee, the veteran musician admits that it's a "different" kind of challenge than he's used to.

David - who also has Allison, 52, Amy, 49, Sara, 41, Erin, 40, and Jordan, 36, from previous relationships - shared, "I had all daughters until my son and I love all my daughters immeasurably, but having a son is a little bit different."

  Editors' Pick

The musician has also approached the situation with a different mindset. The Grammy-winning star - who married Katherine in 2019 - told PEOPLE, "At this point in my life, it's different again. Not better or worse, just different. I still work, I'm still gone a lot, but maybe the time is a little more precious to me because I got more runway behind me than I have ahead of me now."

David is also determined to pass his "wisdom" onto his son. He said, "I think that I can offer one thing to Rennie even though I won't be around when he's 50 or 40 even, or 30 maybe. I think I can offer him wisdom from my 72 years on the planet. And maybe that's not a bad trade-off. I hope so."

Meanwhile, Katharine previously insisted that the loved-up couple "don't care" about their age gap. The brunette beauty shared, "Of course, some people think it's a thing, but we don't we don't care. Here's the thing about social media [and] people who make comments ... You have to remind yourself that they make that comment and five seconds later, they're not thinking about you anymore."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Rihanna 'Obsessed' With Her Baby Boy

Josh Duhamel Calls 'Shotgun Wedding' Co-Star Jennifer Coolidge 'Enigma'
Related Posts
David Foster on His Age Gap With Wife Katharine McPhee: 'We Have It Pretty Together'

David Foster on His Age Gap With Wife Katharine McPhee: 'We Have It Pretty Together'

David Foster Chastised Over His Gushing Comment on Katharine McPhee's Post-Baby Bikini Body

David Foster Chastised Over His Gushing Comment on Katharine McPhee's Post-Baby Bikini Body

David Foster Calls Katharine McPhee 'Hot Mom' After She Shares Flirty Lingerie Video

David Foster Calls Katharine McPhee 'Hot Mom' After She Shares Flirty Lingerie Video

David Foster Not Happy With Katharine McPhee for Revealing Baby's Name

David Foster Not Happy With Katharine McPhee for Revealing Baby's Name

Latest News
Harry Styles Confirmed to Perform at 2023 Brit Awards as He Leads Nominations With Four Nods
  • Jan 17, 2023

Harry Styles Confirmed to Perform at 2023 Brit Awards as He Leads Nominations With Four Nods

Richard E. Grant Tapped to Host 2023 BAFTA Film Awards
  • Jan 17, 2023

Richard E. Grant Tapped to Host 2023 BAFTA Film Awards

Josh Duhamel Calls 'Shotgun Wedding' Co-Star Jennifer Coolidge 'Enigma'
  • Jan 17, 2023

Josh Duhamel Calls 'Shotgun Wedding' Co-Star Jennifer Coolidge 'Enigma'

David Foster Admits Having Son Is 'Bit Different' Than Having Daughters
  • Jan 17, 2023

David Foster Admits Having Son Is 'Bit Different' Than Having Daughters

Rihanna 'Obsessed' With Her Baby Boy
  • Jan 17, 2023

Rihanna 'Obsessed' With Her Baby Boy

Andy Taylor Determined to 'Get the Most Out of Life' Amid Cancer Battle
  • Jan 17, 2023

Andy Taylor Determined to 'Get the Most Out of Life' Amid Cancer Battle

Most Read
Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Wishes 'Things Had Been Different Between Them' After Her Death
Celebrity

Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Wishes 'Things Had Been Different Between Them' After Her Death

Lisa Marie Presley Spent $92K a Month Before Passing, Worth Only $4 Million When She Died

Lisa Marie Presley Spent $92K a Month Before Passing, Worth Only $4 Million When She Died

La Toya Jackson Misses Former Sister-in-Law Lisa Marie Presley in Tribute After Her Death

La Toya Jackson Misses Former Sister-in-Law Lisa Marie Presley in Tribute After Her Death

Lisa Marie Presley's Autopsy Has Been Completed

Lisa Marie Presley's Autopsy Has Been Completed

Lisa Marie Presley Never Fully Recovered From Son Benjamin Keough's Suicide

Lisa Marie Presley Never Fully Recovered From Son Benjamin Keough's Suicide

Janelle Monae 'Honoring' Her 'Truth' by Being Open About Her Non-Binary Gender

Janelle Monae 'Honoring' Her 'Truth' by Being Open About Her Non-Binary Gender

Prince Harry and Meghan 'Will Be Asked to Be Quiet' at Peace Talks Before King Charles' Coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan 'Will Be Asked to Be Quiet' at Peace Talks Before King Charles' Coronation

Monica Shares Video of Her in Hospital After Having Sinus Surgery

Monica Shares Video of Her in Hospital After Having Sinus Surgery

D.L. Hughley Weighs In on Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's Reactions to Backlash Against Zaya

D.L. Hughley Weighs In on Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's Reactions to Backlash Against Zaya