David Foster Admits Having Son Is 'Bit Different' Than Having Daughters

Jan 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - David Foster is still learning to find balance in raising a toddler at 73. Having a 23-month-old son called Rennie with his wife Katharine McPhee, the veteran musician admits that it's a "different" kind of challenge than he's used to.

David - who also has Allison, 52, Amy, 49, Sara, 41, Erin, 40, and Jordan, 36, from previous relationships - shared, "I had all daughters until my son and I love all my daughters immeasurably, but having a son is a little bit different."

The musician has also approached the situation with a different mindset. The Grammy-winning star - who married Katherine in 2019 - told PEOPLE, "At this point in my life, it's different again. Not better or worse, just different. I still work, I'm still gone a lot, but maybe the time is a little more precious to me because I got more runway behind me than I have ahead of me now."

David is also determined to pass his "wisdom" onto his son. He said, "I think that I can offer one thing to Rennie even though I won't be around when he's 50 or 40 even, or 30 maybe. I think I can offer him wisdom from my 72 years on the planet. And maybe that's not a bad trade-off. I hope so."

Meanwhile, Katharine previously insisted that the loved-up couple "don't care" about their age gap. The brunette beauty shared, "Of course, some people think it's a thing, but we don't we don't care. Here's the thing about social media [and] people who make comments ... You have to remind yourself that they make that comment and five seconds later, they're not thinking about you anymore."

