Richard E. Grant Tapped to Host 2023 BAFTA Film Awards

Movie

The 'Bram Stoker's Dracula' actor feels 'hugely privileged' after he is officially confirmed to serve as an emcee for the upcoming British movie awards which is taking place in February.

Jan 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Richard E. Grant is announced as a host for the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards. The 65-year-old actor will serve as an emcee for the upcoming ceremony - which takes place on Sunday, February 19 and will honour the biggest achievements in British moviemaking over the last year.

The star can't wait to celebrate "the very best" the industry has to offer as he follows on from the likes of Rebel Wilson, Dame Joanna Lumley, and Graham Norton in taking the reigns at the annual event.

In a statement, he said, "I feel hugely privileged to be hosting the EE Baftas for the first time and the opportunity to celebrate the very best of the extraordinary range of this year's films."

The "Withnail and I" star will be joined in the host line-up by "This Morning" presenter Alison Hammond - who will give viewers an "access-all-areas experience of one of the biggest nights in film" via a purpose-built studio - and radio DJ Vick Hope and Ali Plumb, who will be interviewing stars on the red carpet as they arrive.

Jane Millichip, chief executive of Bafta, said, "We are blessed to have a fantastic lineup of hosts for our 2023 EE Bafta film awards, all of whom exude wit, charm and warmth. I can't wait to see Richard E Grant take to the stage. Much-loved by our audience at home, Richard also commands huge respect from his industry peers."

The nominees for the upcoming ceremony will be announced on Thursday, January 19, 2023, with the likes of Michelle Yeoh, Viola Davis, Bill Nighy, and Colin Farrell already having made the longlist for their performances whilst movies such as Martin McDonagh's "The Banshees of Inisherin" and "Everything Everywhere All at Once" have also received a nod on the list.

You can share this post!