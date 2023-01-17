 

Andy Cohen Cornered Over Claims He Hoped Fraudster Jen Shah Wouldn't Get Jail Time

Andy Cohen Cornered Over Claims He Hoped Fraudster Jen Shah Wouldn't Get Jail Time
Instagram
Celebrity

The Bravo executive is grilled after he previously said that he hoped the 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star, who pleaded guilty in her fraud case, would get 'no jail time.'

  • Jan 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Andy Cohen was grilled during a CNN interview over his initial comment on Jen Shah. During the interview, Andy appeared to stumble over his response when host Chris Wallace asked him why he took the reality TV star's side in her fraud case.

"You're on the record last November as saying that you hope she would get no jail time," Chris asked the "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" host about "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star. "And the question I have is: Why would you take her side against the thousands of people she defrauded, including a lot of elderly?"

In response to the question, Andy seemingly tried to defend himself as he explained, "I think I was hoping that she was actually innocent." Chris, however, quickly fired back, "She pleaded guilty!"

Looking uncomfortable, Andy then said, "That was before she pleaded guilty, I mean, that I said that, I would think?" Chris later replied, "No. I think it was after." Andy appeared to be shuddering in embarrassment as he responded, "Oh really? Oh, God. Um, anyway! Wow, this is fun."

The Bravo executive shared that he didn't remember the exact "context" surrounding his comment, though he noted that viewers demanded to know Jen's "status" on the show. Andy revealed to the "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?" host, "And I'm like, 'It's up to the judge. She's about to get sentenced to a lot of jail time.' "

  Editors' Pick

When Chris reminded Andy that Jen "did something bad," Andy agreed, adding, "And so, she should go to jail." Still, Andy tried to elaborate on why he hoped Jen was innocent, "You know, sometimes, if you get to know someone and you get to like them, you hope that they are not guilty of something horrible."

Andy made the initial comment during an interview with Us Weekly back in November. At the time, he was asked if Jen would be back for season 4 of "RHOLSC". To the inquiry, Andy responded, "She's being sentenced on December 15, so I don't know what to say to people who want her on the show. I hope she gets no jail time whatsoever and she can come right back, but I have a feeling that she's not going to be available to be on the show."

On January 6, Jen was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in federal prison in wire fraud and money laundering case. Hours later, the 49-year-old Bravo personality allegedly threw a lavish party with a group of 20 at Italian hotspot Valbella at the Park in Midtown.

According to reports, she spent the night "eating and drinking" on the establishment's second floor. "She had two people standing around her table blocking anyone from taking photos," a source spilled at the time.

In more recent news, Jen was reportedly ordered to participate in a mental health treatment program after she completes her 6-and-a-half-year stint behind bars. Court documents revealed that once she's set free, Jen would be under supervised release for five years, during which she would participate in the program.

She additionally must give her probation officer "access to any requested financial information." She must ask for permission to "incur new credit charges or open additional lines of credit" until she's on track with her restitution payments in addition to her paying 15 percent of her gross income toward her restitution, which has been set at $6,646,251.00.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Boosie Badazz Celebrates Meek Mill's Recent Pardon

Jaguar Wright Arrested Days After Making Shocking Allegations Against Jay-Z and Beyonce
Related Posts
Andy Cohen and Ryan Seacrest Deny Feuding Following New Year's Eve Broadcast Drama

Andy Cohen and Ryan Seacrest Deny Feuding Following New Year's Eve Broadcast Drama

Andy Cohen Insists He Didn't See Ryan Seacrest During NYE Broadcast Following Snub Claim

Andy Cohen Insists He Didn't See Ryan Seacrest During NYE Broadcast Following Snub Claim

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper Take Mystery Shots After CNN Bans Booze on NYE Broadcast

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper Take Mystery Shots After CNN Bans Booze on NYE Broadcast

Andy Cohen Loves John Mayer for Openly Saying 'Stuff That Straight Guys Don't Normally Say'

Andy Cohen Loves John Mayer for Openly Saying 'Stuff That Straight Guys Don't Normally Say'

Latest News
Liam Hemsworth Spotted at Airport With GF Gabriella Brooks After Miley Cyrus Released Diss Song
  • Jan 17, 2023

Liam Hemsworth Spotted at Airport With GF Gabriella Brooks After Miley Cyrus Released Diss Song

C.J. Harris Remembered by Fellow 'American Idol' Alums After His Death at 31
  • Jan 17, 2023

C.J. Harris Remembered by Fellow 'American Idol' Alums After His Death at 31

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Denounce Jeremy Clarkson's Public Apology
  • Jan 17, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Denounce Jeremy Clarkson's Public Apology

Andy Cohen Cornered Over Claims He Hoped Fraudster Jen Shah Wouldn't Get Jail Time
  • Jan 17, 2023

Andy Cohen Cornered Over Claims He Hoped Fraudster Jen Shah Wouldn't Get Jail Time

Selena Gomez Is Dating Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart After His Split From Steve Jobs' Daughter
  • Jan 17, 2023

Selena Gomez Is Dating Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart After His Split From Steve Jobs' Daughter

Travis Scott's Failure to Fully Commit to Kylie Jenner Allegedly Caused Split
  • Jan 17, 2023

Travis Scott's Failure to Fully Commit to Kylie Jenner Allegedly Caused Split

Most Read
Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Wishes 'Things Had Been Different Between Them' After Her Death
Celebrity

Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Wishes 'Things Had Been Different Between Them' After Her Death

La Toya Jackson Misses Former Sister-in-Law Lisa Marie Presley in Tribute After Her Death

La Toya Jackson Misses Former Sister-in-Law Lisa Marie Presley in Tribute After Her Death

Lisa Marie Presley's Autopsy Has Been Completed

Lisa Marie Presley's Autopsy Has Been Completed

Lisa Marie Presley Never Fully Recovered From Son Benjamin Keough's Suicide

Lisa Marie Presley Never Fully Recovered From Son Benjamin Keough's Suicide

Prince Harry and Meghan 'Will Be Asked to Be Quiet' at Peace Talks Before King Charles' Coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan 'Will Be Asked to Be Quiet' at Peace Talks Before King Charles' Coronation

Monica Shares Video of Her in Hospital After Having Sinus Surgery

Monica Shares Video of Her in Hospital After Having Sinus Surgery

D.L. Hughley Weighs In on Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's Reactions to Backlash Against Zaya

D.L. Hughley Weighs In on Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's Reactions to Backlash Against Zaya

Kendall Jenner Dragged for Making Her Assistant Hold Her Umbrella Amid Rainstorm

Kendall Jenner Dragged for Making Her Assistant Hold Her Umbrella Amid Rainstorm

Prince Harry and William Invited to Relaunch of Their Favorite London Nightclub

Prince Harry and William Invited to Relaunch of Their Favorite London Nightclub