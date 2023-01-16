Jen Shah Ordered to Enter Mental Health Facility After Completing Prison Sentence

Instagram Celebrity

Jan 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jen Shah's punishment continues even after she completes her prison sentence. According to new court documents, "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star is ordered to participate in a mental health treatment program after she finishes her 6-and-a-half-year stint behind bars.

Obtained by TMZ, the court documents reveal that Jen will be under supervised release for five years once she's set free. During the period, she will participate in the program.

The documents additionally state, "You must continue to take any prescribed medications unless otherwise instructed by the health care provider. You must contribute to the cost of services rendered based on your ability to pay and the availability of third-party payments. The Court authorizes the release of available psychological and psychiatric evaluations and reports, including the pre-sentence investigation report, to the health care provider."

It is also said that the Bravo personality must give her probation officer "access to any requested financial information." She must ask for permission to "incur new credit charges or open additional lines of credit" until she's on track with her restitution payments in addition to her paying 15 percent of her gross income toward her restitution, which has been set at $6,646,251.00.

Jen was sentenced on January 6 for conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She is set to report to prison by February 17. Prior to receiving her sentence, Jen issued an apology to her family and her victims. "I am sorry. My actions have hurt innocent people. I want to apologize by saying, I am doing all I can to earn the funds to pay restitution," she said while in court.

Earlier this month, Jen reportedly celebrated with her friends she was sentenced to 6-and-a-half years in prison for her crimes. She allegedly threw a lavish dinner party with a group of 20 at Italian hotspot Valbella at the Park in Midtown on January 6 after her sentencing in federal court in the morning.

She reportedly spent the night "eating and drinking" on the establishment's second floor. "She had two people standing around her table blocking anyone from taking photos," a source spills to the news outlet," a source claimed.

