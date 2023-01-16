 

Boosie Badazz Celebrates Meek Mill's Recent Pardon

Boosie Badazz Celebrates Meek Mill's Recent Pardon
Facebook
Celebrity

Earlier this week, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf pardoned the 35-year-old Philadelphia rapper, who was convicted on firearms and drug charges back in 2008.

  • Jan 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) sings Meek Mill's praises after Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf pardoned the Philadelphia rapper. Making use of his Twitter account, the Baton Rouge star celebrated the pardon.

"@MeekMill Mill GOT A PARDON!!," Boosie announced on Saturday, January 14. "THATS SUM Powefuls**t [hands raised emoji]!! THATS REAL POWER!!"

The "Wipe Me Down" emcee went on to say, "U N YOUR TEAM CAN CHANGE LAWS N BRING ALOT OF REAL ONES HOME FROM PRISON WHO HAVE BEEN WRONGED!! KEEP GOING YOUNG KING [crown emoji] I BELIEVE YOU CAN MAKE SOME CHANGES FOR THE ONES GONE #mademesmilethismorning." In another tweet, Boosie added, "LOUISIANA CAN I GET A PARDON?"

Wolf gave out pardons to a total of 369 recipients. "I have taken this process very seriously - reviewing and giving careful thought to each and every one of these 2,540 pardons and the lives they will impact," he said in a statement. "Every single one of the Pennsylvanians who made it through the process truly deserves their second chance, and it's been my honor to grant it."

  Editors' Pick

"A record prevents positive forward motion in a person's life, and can spark a repetitive cycle of defeat. I firmly believe that with restored rights, pardoned Pennsylvanians prove themselves by stepping up and giving back to our communities," he added.

Meek was convicted on firearms and drug charges back in 2008. He also received a two-to-four-year prison sentence for violating his probation a decade later. Since then, Meek Mill has become a vocal advocate for criminal justice reform, launching an organization called the REFORM Alliance in 2019.

In response to the pardon, Meek showed gratitude on Instagram. "I'm only gone do more for my community on god," he wrote in the caption alongside the official pardon document.

You can share this post!

You might also like

D.L. Hughley Weighs In on Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's Reactions to Backlash Against Zaya

Cate Blanchett Slams 'Patriarchal Pyramid' at Awards Shows and 'Televised Horse Race'
Related Posts
Boosie Badazz Asks Diddy and Yung Miami to Star in Music Video for His New Song Named After Them

Boosie Badazz Asks Diddy and Yung Miami to Star in Music Video for His New Song Named After Them

Boosie Badazz Dubs Skip Bayless 'Racist' Over Insensitive Tweets About Damar Hamlin's Collapse

Boosie Badazz Dubs Skip Bayless 'Racist' Over Insensitive Tweets About Damar Hamlin's Collapse

Boosie Badazz Denounces Fentanyl, Recommends Crack as Alternative After Gangsta Boo's Death

Boosie Badazz Denounces Fentanyl, Recommends Crack as Alternative After Gangsta Boo's Death

Boosie Reacts to Bill Cosby's Comedy Tour Plans

Boosie Reacts to Bill Cosby's Comedy Tour Plans

Latest News
'Hunchback of Notre Dame' Star Gina Lollobrigida Died at 95
  • Jan 16, 2023

'Hunchback of Notre Dame' Star Gina Lollobrigida Died at 95

Lori Harvey Posts First Pics With Damson Idris After He Made Romance Instagram Official
  • Jan 16, 2023

Lori Harvey Posts First Pics With Damson Idris After He Made Romance Instagram Official

'E.T.' Composer Asked NASA If Iconic Scene in the Movie Was Factually Correct
  • Jan 16, 2023

'E.T.' Composer Asked NASA If Iconic Scene in the Movie Was Factually Correct

Jimin Announced as Global Brand Ambassador for Dior
  • Jan 16, 2023

Jimin Announced as Global Brand Ambassador for Dior

Boosie Badazz Celebrates Meek Mill's Recent Pardon
  • Jan 16, 2023

Boosie Badazz Celebrates Meek Mill's Recent Pardon

Niecy Nash-Betts Told to Stay in 'Comedy Lane' as Actress
  • Jan 16, 2023

Niecy Nash-Betts Told to Stay in 'Comedy Lane' as Actress

Most Read
Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Wishes 'Things Had Been Different Between Them' After Her Death
Celebrity

Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Wishes 'Things Had Been Different Between Them' After Her Death

Custody Battle Over Lisa Marie Presley's Twin Daughters Likely to Break Out in Elvis Family

Custody Battle Over Lisa Marie Presley's Twin Daughters Likely to Break Out in Elvis Family

Lisa Marie Presley Spent $92K a Month Before Passing, Worth Only $4 Million When She Died

Lisa Marie Presley Spent $92K a Month Before Passing, Worth Only $4 Million When She Died

La Toya Jackson Misses Former Sister-in-Law Lisa Marie Presley in Tribute After Her Death

La Toya Jackson Misses Former Sister-in-Law Lisa Marie Presley in Tribute After Her Death

Lisa Marie Presley Never Fully Recovered From Son Benjamin Keough's Suicide

Lisa Marie Presley Never Fully Recovered From Son Benjamin Keough's Suicide

Janelle Monae 'Honoring' Her 'Truth' by Being Open About Her Non-Binary Gender

Janelle Monae 'Honoring' Her 'Truth' by Being Open About Her Non-Binary Gender

Prince Harry and Meghan 'Will Be Asked to Be Quiet' at Peace Talks Before King Charles' Coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan 'Will Be Asked to Be Quiet' at Peace Talks Before King Charles' Coronation

Lisa Marie Presley's Autopsy Has Been Completed

Lisa Marie Presley's Autopsy Has Been Completed

Britney Spears Allegedly Acting 'Manic' at Restaurant, Sam Asghari Storming Off Without Her

Britney Spears Allegedly Acting 'Manic' at Restaurant, Sam Asghari Storming Off Without Her