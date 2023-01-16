Boosie Badazz Celebrates Meek Mill's Recent Pardon

Facebook Celebrity

Earlier this week, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf pardoned the 35-year-old Philadelphia rapper, who was convicted on firearms and drug charges back in 2008.

Jan 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) sings Meek Mill's praises after Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf pardoned the Philadelphia rapper. Making use of his Twitter account, the Baton Rouge star celebrated the pardon.

"@MeekMill Mill GOT A PARDON!!," Boosie announced on Saturday, January 14. "THATS SUM Powefuls**t [hands raised emoji]!! THATS REAL POWER!!"

The "Wipe Me Down" emcee went on to say, "U N YOUR TEAM CAN CHANGE LAWS N BRING ALOT OF REAL ONES HOME FROM PRISON WHO HAVE BEEN WRONGED!! KEEP GOING YOUNG KING [crown emoji] I BELIEVE YOU CAN MAKE SOME CHANGES FOR THE ONES GONE #mademesmilethismorning." In another tweet, Boosie added, "LOUISIANA CAN I GET A PARDON?"

Wolf gave out pardons to a total of 369 recipients. "I have taken this process very seriously - reviewing and giving careful thought to each and every one of these 2,540 pardons and the lives they will impact," he said in a statement. "Every single one of the Pennsylvanians who made it through the process truly deserves their second chance, and it's been my honor to grant it."

"A record prevents positive forward motion in a person's life, and can spark a repetitive cycle of defeat. I firmly believe that with restored rights, pardoned Pennsylvanians prove themselves by stepping up and giving back to our communities," he added.

Meek was convicted on firearms and drug charges back in 2008. He also received a two-to-four-year prison sentence for violating his probation a decade later. Since then, Meek Mill has become a vocal advocate for criminal justice reform, launching an organization called the REFORM Alliance in 2019.

In response to the pardon, Meek showed gratitude on Instagram. "I'm only gone do more for my community on god," he wrote in the caption alongside the official pardon document.

