 

D.L. Hughley Weighs In on Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's Reactions to Backlash Against Zaya

D.L. Hughley Weighs In on Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's Reactions to Backlash Against Zaya
Cover Images/Instagram/BauerGriffin
Celebrity

During his appearance on VladTV, the comedian thinks that the NFL star and his actress wife should have seen the pushback surrounding their transgender daughter coming.

  • Jan 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - D.L. Hughley has shared his opinion about backlash against Dwyane Wade's daughter Zaya. During his appearance on VladTV, the comedian thought that Dwyane and his wife Gabrielle Union should have seen the pushback coming.

"I think two things can exist; I think that I can respect the love and protection that they feel [as parents]," D.L. told DJ Vlad. "I think loving your child without recriminations is required of us. It's also disingenuous to believe that people aren't gonna have an opinion to that."

He went on to say, "If you make these things public, people there are people [who are] gonna have public assessments of it, so I can't fault you for loving your child and protecting them and being proud of them, and equally, I can't fault people for having an opinion."

  Editors' Pick

The actor added, "Listen, to me, you're not grown until you leave my house. If you're still going to a pediatrician, if you need my permission to go to a movie, then I'm going to have a say in what happens. If you believe that isn't how you want to run your family, I have no choice but to respect that."

D.L.'s comments arrived after Gabrielle defended her step-daughter Zaya, who came out as transgender in 2020, in a resurfaced clip. The clip saw the "Bring It On" star calling out Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie), who is known for publicly criticizing the family. "He's so pre-occupied. It's almost like, thou doth protest too much, Little Boos. You got a lot of d**k on your mind," the "She's All That" actress.

Boosie quickly clapped back at Gabrielle in a tweet. "LOL!! THE WHOLE WORLD KNOW I LOVE WOMEN N THE WORLD KNOW YOUR HUSBAND LOVE D**K!!" he wrote back in December. "I HOPE U DONT THINK BLACKS LOOK AT YALL LIKE A POWER COUPLE THEY DONT!! I HAD REFUSED TO TALK ABOUT YALL IN INTERVIEWS N HEAR YOU GO!!"

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jen Shah Ordered to Enter Mental Health Facility After Completing Prison Sentence

Related Posts
D.L. Hughley Likens Kanye West to Lucifer

D.L. Hughley Likens Kanye West to Lucifer

D.L. Hughley Uses 'Gold Digger' Lyrics to Troll Kanye West After He Settles Kim Kardashian Divorce

D.L. Hughley Uses 'Gold Digger' Lyrics to Troll Kanye West After He Settles Kim Kardashian Divorce

D.L. Hughley Condemns Black Twitter Showing Lack of Compassion for Queen Elizabeth's Death

D.L. Hughley Condemns Black Twitter Showing Lack of Compassion for Queen Elizabeth's Death

D.L. Hughley Calls Cap on Mo'Nique's Claims Over Their Contract Dispute

D.L. Hughley Calls Cap on Mo'Nique's Claims Over Their Contract Dispute

Latest News
Benedict Cumberbatch Splurges $9.9M on a Secluded Somerset Mansion
  • Jan 16, 2023

Benedict Cumberbatch Splurges $9.9M on a Secluded Somerset Mansion

D.L. Hughley Weighs In on Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's Reactions to Backlash Against Zaya
  • Jan 16, 2023

D.L. Hughley Weighs In on Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's Reactions to Backlash Against Zaya

Shakira Defends New Diss Track Against Gerard Pique and His New GF: It's 'Catharsis' for Me
  • Jan 16, 2023

Shakira Defends New Diss Track Against Gerard Pique and His New GF: It's 'Catharsis' for Me

Jen Shah Ordered to Enter Mental Health Facility After Completing Prison Sentence
  • Jan 16, 2023

Jen Shah Ordered to Enter Mental Health Facility After Completing Prison Sentence

Lana Del Rey Shares NSFW Artwork While Announcing Album Delay
  • Jan 16, 2023

Lana Del Rey Shares NSFW Artwork While Announcing Album Delay

PnB Rock's Girlfriend Stephanie Shares Struggles as She and Her Child Get No 'Death Benefits'
  • Jan 16, 2023

PnB Rock's Girlfriend Stephanie Shares Struggles as She and Her Child Get No 'Death Benefits'

Most Read
Simon Cowell Spotted With 'Melted' Face During Date Night With Fiancee Lauren Silverman
Celebrity

Simon Cowell Spotted With 'Melted' Face During Date Night With Fiancee Lauren Silverman

Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Wishes 'Things Had Been Different Between Them' After Her Death

Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Wishes 'Things Had Been Different Between Them' After Her Death

Custody Battle Over Lisa Marie Presley's Twin Daughters Likely to Break Out in Elvis Family

Custody Battle Over Lisa Marie Presley's Twin Daughters Likely to Break Out in Elvis Family

Lisa Marie Presley's Family Likely to Set 'Spiritualist' Memorial Before Her Graceland Burial

Lisa Marie Presley's Family Likely to Set 'Spiritualist' Memorial Before Her Graceland Burial

Lisa Marie Presley Spent $92K a Month Before Passing, Worth Only $4 Million When She Died

Lisa Marie Presley Spent $92K a Month Before Passing, Worth Only $4 Million When She Died

Lori Harvey Stunned by Question About Michael B. Jordan Cheating Rumors

Lori Harvey Stunned by Question About Michael B. Jordan Cheating Rumors

La Toya Jackson Misses Former Sister-in-Law Lisa Marie Presley in Tribute After Her Death

La Toya Jackson Misses Former Sister-in-Law Lisa Marie Presley in Tribute After Her Death

Keyshia Cole Slams Internet User Accusing Her of 'Degrading' Her Mom in Biopic

Keyshia Cole Slams Internet User Accusing Her of 'Degrading' Her Mom in Biopic

Lisa Marie Presley Never Fully Recovered From Son Benjamin Keough's Suicide

Lisa Marie Presley Never Fully Recovered From Son Benjamin Keough's Suicide