Eminem Shows Support to Boldy James Amid Hospitalization After Serious Car Crash

Jan 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Eminem is showing support for Boldy James. The "Mockingbird" hitmaker voiced his well wishes for his fellow rapper, born James Clay Jones III, amid his hospitalization after he was involved in a serious car accident.

On Sunday, January 15, the "Sing for the Moment" rapper turned to his Twitter account to wish the fellow hip-hop star a speedy recovery. "Sending out best wishes for a quick recovery for The D's own @boldyjames!!!" he wrote, adding a salute and prayer hands emojis.

Eminem turned to Twitter to wish a speedy recovery for Boldy James.

Boldy was involved in a two-car accident that happened on January 9 in the Detroit metropolitan area, the rapper's publicist stated. Following the accident, he was taken to the hospital in critical condition, suffering from broken vertebrae in his neck and orthopedic injuries. After undergoing extensive surgery on his neck, he was taken out of ICU in stable condition.

Boldy and his family said in a statement that they wanted to express their gratitude to "the incredible doctors and nurses that are taking care of him, and also to the communities' emergency medical personnel and first responders."

Upon learning the news, Westside Gunn asked fans to keep Boldy in their prayers. On Saturday, January 14, the Griselda head honcho tweeted, "I was waiting until the official statement to be released please keep my brother in y'all prayers [open hands emoji]. He's a strong soul and fighter he's still talking bout GXFR x 227 forever!!! Just hearing them words broke me down but GOD IS THE GREATEST and BO gonna be better than ever."

Other artists to send love in Boldy's direction include Statik Selektah, who tweeted, "Sending love to my bro @BoldyJames … quick recovery!" The Boston producer's recent collaborator Bun B also chimed in, writing, "Prayers for my lil bro @boldyjames he has a bad wreck. Get well soon homie." Another Detroit rapper, Royce Da 5'9 also took to social media to ask for prayers. "Prayers up for my loved one… Please…," he wrote on Instagram followed by an open hands emoji.

