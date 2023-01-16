 

Lisa Marie Presley's Autopsy Has Been Completed

Lisa Marie Presley's Autopsy Has Been Completed
Celebrity

The autopsy on Elvis Presley's daughter has been performed several days following her death, but the results won't be revealed pending toxicology report.

  • Jan 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lisa Marie Presley's autopsy has reportedly been completed but the results will not immediately be released. According to TMZ, officials are postponing releasing the results as they are waiting for a toxicology report to come back.

The autopsy on Elvis Presley's only child, who died aged 54 on Thursday, January 12, 2023 after she suffered two heart attacks, was performed on Saturday, January 14, 2023, but the Los Angeles Coroner's Office does not yet have an official cause of death due to the pending toxicology results, which will reveal if the singer had any drugs in her system when she died.

She went into cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas after complaining of severe stomach agony, and suffered another heart attack when she arrived at hospital.

  Editors' Pick

Lisa Marie was living with her ex-husband Danny Keough, 58, at the time she collapsed on Thursday, and he performed CPR on her until paramedics arrived. He is dad to her actress daughter Riley Keough, 33, and Lisa Marie's son Benjamin Keough, 27, who took his life in July 2020.

Lisa Marie married Danny when she was a teenager at a drug rehabilitation centre, and they divorced in 1994 days before she eloped with Michael Jackson. She was also engaged to musician John Oszajca, 48, in 2000, but called it off after she met actor Nicolas Cage, 59, at a party, whom she married in August 2002 before filing for divorce just months later. She then married Michael in 2006 and finally divorced 10 years later.

Lisa Marie died from her second cardiac arrest suffered while she was in hospital and passed away after the family signed a do not resuscitate order on Thursday. Her actress mum Priscilla Presley, 77, said on Thursday night in a statement about her daughter's passing, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Prince Harry and William Invited to Relaunch of Their Favorite London Nightclub

Ghislaine Maxwell Says She Met Queen Elizabeth and They Bonded Over Mutual Love of Horses
Related Posts
Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Wishes 'Things Had Been Different Between Them' After Her Death

Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Wishes 'Things Had Been Different Between Them' After Her Death

Lisa Marie Presley Never Fully Recovered From Son Benjamin Keough's Suicide

Lisa Marie Presley Never Fully Recovered From Son Benjamin Keough's Suicide

Lisa Marie Presley Spent $92K a Month Before Passing, Worth Only $4 Million When She Died

Lisa Marie Presley Spent $92K a Month Before Passing, Worth Only $4 Million When She Died

Custody Battle Over Lisa Marie Presley's Twin Daughters Likely to Break Out in Elvis Family

Custody Battle Over Lisa Marie Presley's Twin Daughters Likely to Break Out in Elvis Family

Latest News
Critics' Choice Awards 2023: Elle Fanning and Lily James Light Up Red Carpet in Lace Dresses
  • Jan 16, 2023

Critics' Choice Awards 2023: Elle Fanning and Lily James Light Up Red Carpet in Lace Dresses

Tom Hanks Felt Like He's 'Beaten to a Pulp' After Most Difficult Scene Involving Dog
  • Jan 16, 2023

Tom Hanks Felt Like He's 'Beaten to a Pulp' After Most Difficult Scene Involving Dog

Ghislaine Maxwell Says She Met Queen Elizabeth and They Bonded Over Mutual Love of Horses
  • Jan 16, 2023

Ghislaine Maxwell Says She Met Queen Elizabeth and They Bonded Over Mutual Love of Horses

Lisa Marie Presley's Autopsy Has Been Completed
  • Jan 16, 2023

Lisa Marie Presley's Autopsy Has Been Completed

Blueface and DJ Akademiks Insult Each Other on Twitter
  • Jan 16, 2023

Blueface and DJ Akademiks Insult Each Other on Twitter

Prince Harry and William Invited to Relaunch of Their Favorite London Nightclub
  • Jan 16, 2023

Prince Harry and William Invited to Relaunch of Their Favorite London Nightclub

Most Read
Kim Kardashian 'Hates' Kanye West's New Wife Bianca Censori, Shares Cryptic Quotes
Celebrity

Kim Kardashian 'Hates' Kanye West's New Wife Bianca Censori, Shares Cryptic Quotes

John Legend Gushes About Having a 'Blessed Day' After Welcoming Rainbow Baby With Chrissy Teigen

John Legend Gushes About Having a 'Blessed Day' After Welcoming Rainbow Baby With Chrissy Teigen

Austin Butler Breaks Silence on Lisa Marie Presley's Death

Austin Butler Breaks Silence on Lisa Marie Presley's Death

Simon Cowell Spotted With 'Melted' Face During Date Night With Fiancee Lauren Silverman

Simon Cowell Spotted With 'Melted' Face During Date Night With Fiancee Lauren Silverman

Apryl Jones Denies Breaking Up With Taye Diggs After Unfollowing Each Other on Instagram

Apryl Jones Denies Breaking Up With Taye Diggs After Unfollowing Each Other on Instagram

Larsa Pippen Labeled 'Predator' After Posting Loved-Up Selfie With Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen Labeled 'Predator' After Posting Loved-Up Selfie With Marcus Jordan

Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Wishes 'Things Had Been Different Between Them' After Her Death

Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Wishes 'Things Had Been Different Between Them' After Her Death

Lisa Marie Presley's Family Likely to Set 'Spiritualist' Memorial Before Her Graceland Burial

Lisa Marie Presley's Family Likely to Set 'Spiritualist' Memorial Before Her Graceland Burial

Custody Battle Over Lisa Marie Presley's Twin Daughters Likely to Break Out in Elvis Family

Custody Battle Over Lisa Marie Presley's Twin Daughters Likely to Break Out in Elvis Family