 

Prince Harry and William Invited to Relaunch of Their Favorite London Nightclub

Prince Harry and William Invited to Relaunch of Their Favorite London Nightclub
Both the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales are welcomed to attend a reopening of the London hotspot where the two princes used to visit when they were younger.

  • Jan 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry has received an invite to reunite with Prince William at the relaunch of a nightclub where the brothers once partied. The Sunday Times reported on January 15, 2023 that Bouji in London, once a major celebrity hotspot in the city, announced it will reopen its doors after closing in 2014.

Boujis co-owner Carlo Carello spoke about how they want the Duke of Sussex, 38, to be the guest of honour - in the wake of admissions in his memoir "Spare" about his life as the so-called "Party Prince" and his drug-taking - and said the club would like him to join the grand reopening "via the Metaverse."

He added the web would let him party with William, 40, like the "old days," and said he hoped it would mean the siblings would have a "happy ending" amid reports they are estranged after the publication of "Spare".

Mr. Carello also said he wanted to bring back the famed Table 11, which was the royals' favourite spot in the club, which he added was regularly "surrounded" by "pretty girls," including William's future wife Catherine and her sister Pippa Middleton.

After Boujis first opened two decades ago it attracted famous faces including Paris Hilton, Prince, and Rihanna, along with other royals such as Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

Harry's claims of rows with his brother include allegations William screamed at him during his "Megxit" negotiations and that his older sibling pushed him to the floor during a spat in which he allegedly called his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, 41, "rude" and "difficult."

