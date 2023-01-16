Ghislaine Maxwell Says She Met Queen Elizabeth and They Bonded Over Mutual Love of Horses

Celebrity

Jeffrey Epstein's accomplice and former lover claims in her interview from prison that she met the late British monarch at a palace event and they connected over their love of horses.

AceShowbiz - Ghislaine Maxwell says she met Queen Elizabeth and hit it off with the monarch over their mutual love of horses. The convicted sex offender and friend of the late royal's son Prince Andrew claimed in an interview with The Mail On Sunday, January 15, 2023 from her jail cell at the Tallahassee Federal Correctional Institute in Florida that the meeting was one of the biggest honours of her life.

"I thought the Queen was one of the most exceptional women I ever had the honour and privilege of meeting," Maxwell said in a chat due to be released in full this week.

The 61-year-old - serving a 20-year sentence for grooming young girls for her former lover, the paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein - added Her Majesty had a "sparkle" in her eye when they met and said she was "profoundly" sorry to hear the royal had died last year aged 96.

Her comments come ahead of a CBS production by documentary filmmaker Daphne Barak on Ghislaine which will released this week by the broadcaster.

Maxwell's visits to Buckingham Palace included as a guest of Prince Andrew, and she was invited to a more intimate gathering at Balmoral in 1999 when the Queen, who died at the estate on September 8, was thought to be in residence.

In June 2000, Maxwell and Epstein - found dead from an apparent suicide in his New York jail cell aged 53 in 2019 - were at Andrew's 40th birthday at Windsor Castle, hosted by the Queen and, the following day, they went with him to horseracing at Ascot.

Maxwell has branded her jail conditions "appalling" and has told The Sun On Sunday, "It's very far from a cushy country club. You're locked up the entire time. If they let you out for an hour, there's no communal area to get together. There's not a chair for everybody, there's no way to watch TV."

