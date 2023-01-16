 

Maren Morris Apologizes to 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Queens for Country Music's Homophobia

The Grammy-winning artist, who has been vocal of her support to the LGBTQ+ community, issues her apology when appearing as a season 15 guest judge on 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked'.

  • Jan 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Maren Morris has once again shown support for the LGBTQ+ community. When appearing as a season 15 guest judge on "RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked", the "Chasing After You" singer apologizes to the show's queens for country music's homophobia.

In the Friday, January 13 episode of the show, the musician said, "Coming from country music and its relationship with LGBTQ+ members, I just want to say I'm sorry." She added, "And I love you guys for making me feel like a brave voice in country music."

"So, I just thank you guys so much for inspiring me," the 32-year-old Grammy winner added. She went on to quip, "I'm gonna cry, I need to go."

Maren has gained praise from the contestants, including Mistress Isabelle Brooks, who said, "Just you being here shows you're an ally." Spice, meanwhile, added in a confessional, "I love hearing Maren share her story because a lot of times with country artists, they can't really express their more progressive ideals. Just her being here shows she's down to roll with the LGBT."

Back in August 2022, Maren called out Jason Aldean's wife on Twitter over the latter's alleged transphobic remarks. It happened after Brittany Aldean a.k.a. Brittany Kerr shared a makeup reveal video on Instagram and captioned it, "I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life."

The tweet did not go unnoticed by Maren. "The Middle" hitmaker replied to the post by writing, "It's so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie."

In the following month, Maren raised funds for transgender groups by selling "Lunatic" T-shirts. "ATTN LUNATICS* New shirt in the shop. All proceeds will be split between @translifeline & the @glaad Transgender Media Program," she promoted on Instagram.

