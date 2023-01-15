 

Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Wishes 'Things Had Been Different Between Them' After Her Death

Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Wishes 'Things Had Been Different Between Them' After Her Death
Instagram/Extra
Celebrity

Navarone Garibaldi hints at his strained relationship with his half-sister, wishing they had gotten along better while paying tribute in the aftermath of her passing.

  • Jan 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lisa Marie Presley's half-brother couldn't find the right words to express his shock following her death. The 54-year-old singer died on Thursday, January 12, 2023 aged 54 after suffering a cardiac arrest and Navarone Garibaldi - who is the son of Priscilla Presley and her ex-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi - is still stunned by the news.

While hinting at difficulties in his relationship with his sibling, the 35 year old expressed his hope she has been reunited with her late father Elvis Presley and son Benjamin Keough, who took his own life in 2020.

"Big sister... i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side," he shared a throwback photo of himself as a small child and Lisa Marie as a young adult and wrote on Instagram.

"I know the past couple years weren't easy for you, and I wish things had been different between us. regardless, you are my sister and I'm sending love and prayers for your journey home. I still can't believe this, I'm lost for words. Love you sis. Beijos. [broken heart emoji] (sic)."

  Editors' Pick

Meanwhile, Austin Butler - who grew close to Lisa Marie while filming Baz Luhrmann's 2022 biopic "Elvis", in which he played her father - recently admitted his "heart is completely shattered" by the news of the singer's death.

He said in a statement, "My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie. I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared. Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered."

Lisa Marie's death came just days after Austin paid tribute to her and her mother Priscilla in his Golden Globes acceptance speech for Best Actor. He said, "Thank you guys, thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me. Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel Takes Miss Universe 2023 Crown

Prince Harry and Meghan 'Will Be Asked to Be Quiet' at Peace Talks Before King Charles' Coronation
Related Posts
Lisa Marie Presley Never Fully Recovered From Son Benjamin Keough's Suicide

Lisa Marie Presley Never Fully Recovered From Son Benjamin Keough's Suicide

Lisa Marie Presley Spent $92K a Month Before Passing, Worth Only $4 Million When She Died

Lisa Marie Presley Spent $92K a Month Before Passing, Worth Only $4 Million When She Died

Custody Battle Over Lisa Marie Presley's Twin Daughters Likely to Break Out in Elvis Family

Custody Battle Over Lisa Marie Presley's Twin Daughters Likely to Break Out in Elvis Family

Lisa Marie Presley's Family Likely to Set 'Spiritualist' Memorial Before Her Graceland Burial

Lisa Marie Presley's Family Likely to Set 'Spiritualist' Memorial Before Her Graceland Burial

Latest News
Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Wishes 'Things Had Been Different Between Them' After Her Death
  • Jan 15, 2023

Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Wishes 'Things Had Been Different Between Them' After Her Death

Jesse Eisenberg Very Uncomfortable When Filming Sex Scenes for New Series 'Fleishman Is in Trouble'
  • Jan 15, 2023

Jesse Eisenberg Very Uncomfortable When Filming Sex Scenes for New Series 'Fleishman Is in Trouble'

Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel Takes Miss Universe 2023 Crown
  • Jan 15, 2023

Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel Takes Miss Universe 2023 Crown

Prince Harry Cuts 400 Pages From His Memoir, Has Enough for Second Book
  • Jan 15, 2023

Prince Harry Cuts 400 Pages From His Memoir, Has Enough for Second Book

Lisa Marie Presley Never Fully Recovered From Son Benjamin Keough's Suicide
  • Jan 15, 2023

Lisa Marie Presley Never Fully Recovered From Son Benjamin Keough's Suicide

Jenna Ortega Wins Praises for Pronouncing Rihanna's Name Correctly at Golden Globes 2023
  • Jan 15, 2023

Jenna Ortega Wins Praises for Pronouncing Rihanna's Name Correctly at Golden Globes 2023

Most Read
Kim Kardashian 'Hates' Kanye West's New Wife Bianca Censori, Shares Cryptic Quotes
Celebrity

Kim Kardashian 'Hates' Kanye West's New Wife Bianca Censori, Shares Cryptic Quotes

Kevin Gates Admits to Drinking His Partner's Pee From a Cup: 'I Was So Infatuated'

Kevin Gates Admits to Drinking His Partner's Pee From a Cup: 'I Was So Infatuated'

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Make Romance Instagram Official on Her 26th Birthday

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Make Romance Instagram Official on Her 26th Birthday

Geena Davis 'Shaking' as She Recalls Bill Murray Tried to Force Her to Do 'Something Inappropriate'

Geena Davis 'Shaking' as She Recalls Bill Murray Tried to Force Her to Do 'Something Inappropriate'

Iggy Azalea Offers 'Unapologetically Hot' Content as She Joins OnlyFans

Iggy Azalea Offers 'Unapologetically Hot' Content as She Joins OnlyFans

Lisa Marie Presley Confirmed to Be Buried at Graceland Alongside Her Iconic Father

Lisa Marie Presley Confirmed to Be Buried at Graceland Alongside Her Iconic Father

Wiz Khalifa Goes Off on Those Boasting About Having Better Lives After Quitting Weed

Wiz Khalifa Goes Off on Those Boasting About Having Better Lives After Quitting Weed

John Legend Gushes About Having a 'Blessed Day' After Welcoming Rainbow Baby With Chrissy Teigen

John Legend Gushes About Having a 'Blessed Day' After Welcoming Rainbow Baby With Chrissy Teigen

Raven Tracy Trolled Over Lengthy Gushing Message for King Combs

Raven Tracy Trolled Over Lengthy Gushing Message for King Combs